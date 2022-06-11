As we bid adieu to hot summer winds and scorching heat, Vizag is gearing up for a drop in the mercury levels this monsoon. This comes as a relief as this year’s summer witnessed higher temperatures compared to the last few years. Though Vizag experienced occasional rains in the month of May, the temperatures retraced to the upper limits in the last two weeks. The Andhra Pradesh Weatherman aka B Sai Praneeth informed Yo! Vizag that the city will experience the first monsoon rains in the next 6-7 days.

“As we inch closer to monsoon, we can experience a cooler climate in the coming few days. Vizag can expect regular rains, 2-3 times a week, this monsoon”, said Praneeth. Further, he added that the monsoon has already arrived in cities such as Vijayawada and Hyderabad. This will result in a gradual change in the cloud patterns in Vizag skies, thus indicating a shift in the season, as per the Weatherman.

“During the monsoon, a region of low pressure will form in the Bay of Bengal which will result in moderate to heavy rains 1-2 times a week”, he informed. He also said that the city will experience cool pre-monsoon winds during the week leading to the rainy season. Though Srikakulam and Vizianagaram have been witnessing rains lately, the city of Vizag will not experience the same as the Araku Valley acts as a barrier for the clouds to pass on, he said.

Speaking about the humid climate during the nights in Vizag, he said it is due to the absence of a westerly breeze, which causes the sea breeze to enter freely into the city. “Western winds have weakened compared to the last year, which resulted in high humidity in Vizag”, the Weatherman pointed out.

