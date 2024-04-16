For residents of Andhra Pradesh (AP), respite from the scorching sun seems far-off as the state braces for a continuation of the existing sweltering weather, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting an oncoming heatwave in the coming days, till 18 April 2024. The given forecast and weather warning from IMD, Amaravati, suggests that isolated areas in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) are set to face heatwave conditions. Meanwhile, Rayalaseema is likely to grapple with hot, humid, and uncomfortable weather. With Visakhapatnam being a prominent part of NCAP, it is expected that some areas of the city may be prone to this heatwave alert over the coming days.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) pinpointed that a severe heatwave is expected to hit Andhra in 113 mandals on Tuesday (16 April), and 33 mandals may experience a normal heatwave.

According to the weather forecast by APSDMA following the warning given my IMD, three mandals in Visakhapatnam – Anandapuram, Pendurthi, and Padmanabham – are likely to experience heatwaves today (16 April), with temperatures rising up to 40, 39.8 and 41.4 degrees Celsius respectively. Meanwhile, the same mandals are forecasted to record temperatures up to 39.3, 39.2, and 40.9 degrees Celcius tomorrow (17 April).

On Monday, severe heatwaves were reported in 38 mandals, and regular heatwaves in 75 mandals of Andhra Pradesh. Nandyal registered the highest maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, trailed by Kurnool at 41.8 degrees Celsius, Nandigama at 40.8, Jangamaheshwarapuram at 40.6, Tirupati and Kadapa at 40.4, and Anantapur at 40.3 degrees Celsius.

