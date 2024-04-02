Summer’s here, and the temperatures are peaking at an alarming rate. In fact, this year’s summer is predicted to be one of the harsher ones thanks to the developing El Nino effect. For Vizag residents, who are used to sweltering heat as is, it is clear that we must take care of ourselves and keep our heads above water – and the rest of our bodies underwater. After all, what’s better than a refreshing swim in times like these? Luckily, the city boasts a rich selection of swimming facilities to take a dip in. Whether you’re going solo, looking to splash around with your friends, or a summer activity for kids (summer holidays are right around the corner), these 7 swimming pools in Vizag are perfect:

1. Vishwanadh Sports Club

Functional since March 2023, Vishwanadh Sports Club is a versatile sports complex in Visakhapatnam, offering a variety of activities for all age groups. Of these, the swimming pool, particularly popular during the summer, is now open to the public.

Fees:

Hourly Charges: ₹195 for kids, ₹295 for adults

Daily Basis: ₹195 onwards per hour

With Coach: ₹3990 for 1 month, ₹9999 for 3 months

Without Coach: ₹2490 for 1 month, ₹5900 for 3 months

Contact 7036667878 for more details.

2. Aqua Sports Complex

One of the oldest sports complexes in Vizag, Aqua Sports Complex, opened in 1995, underwent a renovation in November 2023. Undoubtedly, it is one of Vizag’s finest swimming establishments, well-maintained and cleaned by the GVMC (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation). The pool is now open for swimmers and trainees. A baby pool for children aged five to twelve years is also available.

3. Kothapalem Swimming Pool

Other than a glamorous swimming pool, this place features a full-body steam bath, and a basketball court on the side. The pool itself is clean and properly maintained, and the staff members are helpful. It is open on all days, from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, except Mondays for maintenance.

Fees:

Per head: ₹120/- per hour

Monthly pass: ₹2000/-

Yearly pass: ₹11,000/-

4. Dolphin Swimming Pool

Located in Vizag’s famous Dolphin Hotel, this pool is an ideal spot for a swim. With the gorgeous aesthetics of the hotel surrounding the poolside, classy sunloungers placed evenly, and a restaurant to refuel yourself just a few feet away – this definitely feels like a mini-vacation. Feel free to take some stunning pictures and show them off on the ‘gram!

5. Amaravathi Water Park



Another water park with an extended swimming pool to enjoy – the Amaravathi Water Park is the place to go for never-ending water fun! Its perfect for those with kids, as you can let them enjoy the slides and games the park has to offer while chilling in the pool by yourself. Or else, let your inner child out and join in on the fun! The facility is open from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. Note that cotton clothes are not allowed inside the pool.

Fees:

Swimming pool: ₹80/hour for adults, ₹60/hour for children (less than 10 years)

Water rides: ₹200 for adults (full day), ₹150 for children (full day)

Full-day access to both swimming pool and water rides: ₹350 for adults

Extra charges will be levied for clothes and lockers.

6. Vizag Water World

The largest water park in Vizag, featuring swimming pools, a ‘rain dance’, ‘wave pool dance’, ‘waterfall dance’, and an on-site restaurant – need we say more? It is located in Janaganapalem in Saripalli Village, on the Pendurthi-Araku Road. The facility is open from 10:30 am to 6:00 pm.

Fees:

₹600 for adults, ₹450 for children

7. The Park

A classy and elegant swim awaits at Aqua, The Park Hotel’s swimming pool. A popular spot among city regulars, Aqua offers a great pool experience with superb cocktails, mocktails, and starters served to your sunlounger.

So, sun’s out, swimming caps on – make sure to visit one of these swimming pools in and around Vizag to unwind this summer. From the state-of-the-art sports complexes to the fun-filled water parks, there’s something in the city for everyone!