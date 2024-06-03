Do you feel boredom creeping in again? Tired of going to the same few cafes or the beach? Fear not! We’ve got the perfect solution for dull days! For those looking for something exciting that keeps them on their toes, we’ve curated a list of fun-filled places in Vizag to head to when bored:

1. Make your friend a target at Marshall’s Laser Combat

Vizagites, brace yourselves for endless fun at Vizag’s first-ever laser tag – Marshall’s Laser Combat. Whether for a birthday celebration or to spice up a long weekend, this place that offers advanced laser simulation, realistic guns, and mindblowing sound effects promises unforgettable fun! Book your slot ASAP!

Address: 2nd Floor, VIP Rd, above Tycoon Hotel, Balaji Nagar, Siripuram

2. Get artsy or get angry at Art Com cafe

This brand-new art cafe in Vizag is the first-ever 2D cafe in Andhra Pradesh. ArtCom Cafe has an array of ceramic crockery and vibrant paints that allow you to unleash your inner artist. In addition to that, they also have a rage room where you can go to let out all your built-up stress and rage! So, visit this art cafe with your friends to munch on some delicious food, paint to your heart’s content, and let out all that rage!

Address: 5th Floor, Premises Unit 1, Door, 47/3/27, 5th Ln, Dwaraka Nagar

3. Splash around at Janoo’s Water Park

With Vizag’s perpetual heat, this water park in Madhurawada is the ultimate hotspot to have fun with your friends, all year round! With an array of thrilling slides, themed activity zones, and rain dance facilities, Janoo’s Water Park is one of the most popular parks in Vizag!

Address: Shilparamam, Madhurawada

4. Jump till you giggle at Fun Factory’s trampoline park

Vizag is now home to Andhra Pradesh’s largest trampoline park. Promising an unforgettable time for kids and adults alike, this place has an arcade, a large trampoline area with several games, and a kids’ zone with a range of fun rides and games!

Address: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Port Trust Diamond Jubilee Stadium, Akkayyapalem Main Rd, Balayya Sastri Layout.

5. Sleuth up at Trapped Entertainments’ escape room

Listen up, brainiacs! With thrilling themes like The Pirates Curse and Sherlock Holmes, these escape rooms offer adrenaline-pumping activities! With cryptic clues, intricate puzzles, and a ticking clock, you’re in for an exhilarating experience! Visit them soon for an unforgettable time with your friends!

Whether you enjoy adrenaline-pumping action or relaxed creativity, there’s something for everyone on this list! So, what are you waiting for? Grab your friends and explore these exciting places in Vizag for an unforgettable experience!

Address: Near Dr NTR Beach Rd, Pandurangapuram

