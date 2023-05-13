Since the emergence of café culture, restaurants, and arcades, we have long forgotten how to have the best time with our friends while saving money. One doesn’t need to spend money all the time or choose expensive activities to have fun. If you want to find happiness and have fun with your friend, look for the simplest things you can do to cherish the moments with your loved ones. Here is a list of pocket-friendly activities you can do with your best friends in Vizag.

Experience an early sunrise at the beach

Wake up early and head to the beach with your friend to witness the breathtaking sunrise amidst the serene beach view and the soothing sound of waves.

Visit the night street food at Dwaraka Nagar

Instead of splurging at expensive cafés, try the delicious and affordable street food options available at Dwaraka Nagar. It’s a great way to satisfy your food cravings and try something new with your friends.

Go for an evening walk on the beach road

Enjoy the lovely evenings near the beach by taking a leisurely walk with your friend. Indulge in some “Bhel Puri,” “Bhutta,” and engaging conversations. Take a long stroll along the footpath of RK beach or simply sit by the beach and soak in the view.

Buy an ice cream and challenge your friend

Visit an ice cream parlour, choose your favourite flavours, and enjoy the icy treat with your friend. You can even turn it into a friendly competition by challenging each other to finish the ice cream first.

Do a Pani Puri challenge with your friend

Head to your favourite Pani Puri stall and see who can eat the most Pani Puris without giving up. It’s a fun and exciting challenge to test your taste buds and spice tolerance.

Go for a long drive

Rent a bike, scooter, or car from the Railway Station and embark on a memorable long drive with your friend. Long drives are not just for couples, but also a great way for best friends to bond. The drive from Vizag to Bheemli Beach offers breathtaking views.

Bike riding

Go for a bicycle ride on weekends and explore hidden spots or discover new hangout spots in your localities. It’s a fun activity that allows you to spend quality time with your friend while staying active.

Enjoy street vendors’ tea/coffee

If you’re in the mood for a hot beverage, skip making your own and try the “Tapri wali chai” or filter coffee at Tenneti Park. Engage in conversations and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee with your friend.

Remember, the best memories are often made from simple and inexpensive activities. Enjoy the company of your best friend while exploring these pocket-friendly activities in Vizag.

