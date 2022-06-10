As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav India @ 75, the Tribal Cultural Research & Training Mission (TCR and TM), Tribal Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh is organizing a three day National Tribal Dance Festival in Visakhapatnam. Happening at the AU Convention Center, Ramakrishna Beach Road, with the support of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the event will take place from 10 June to 12 June 2022. The festival focuses on promoting and celebrating the uniqueness of tribal culture and showcases the richness and diversity of tribal life of Andhra Pradesh and other states.

The main objective of the three-day dance festival is to raise awareness regarding preserving the tribal heritage by developing initiatives that promote the tribal culture. Dancers from Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Gujarat, Goa, Orissa, Jharkhand, Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka will take part in the National Tribal Dance Festival to be organized at Visakhapatnam.

Additionally, the three-day event is also expected to boost the tourism of the city as well as the state. The dancers from Andhra Pradesh will be performing the Dhimsa, Mayura, and Rela Kommu Koya dance forms. Adivasi Gondi Demsa by Telangana tribals, Cheraw from Mizoram, Jou lei Kom from Manipur, Kunbi from Goa, Damami from Karnataka, and other dance forms by tribals from several states will be performed over the three days.

