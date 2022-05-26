With the holiday season almost coming to an end, most of us are still planning for that weekend trip which has been on the cards from times unknown. As that summer heat scorches up a degree every day, it has become a common option to stay indoors. But did you know that areas in and around Vizag host one of the most beautiful waterfalls? We were as surprised as you. It’s true that most of us do not look beyond the beaches here in the City of Destiny. It’s time for a new adventure this summer. With most of them located within a few hours from the city, visit these waterfalls near Vizag to cool off your body in the chilly waters. Along with the famous Chaparai and Katika falls, here are many more you could check out for a quick weekend getaway from Vizag.

Here is a list of waterfalls near Vizag one must visit this summer for a mini weekend getaway.

#1 Kothapally Waterfalls

Named after the local village, this picturesque waterfall is located at a distance of 127 km from Vizag. A famous spot for the locals to take a dip in hot summers, this waterfall was a fairly recent discovery. Located near Paderu, the waterfalls are a must-visit attraction in Vizag. The falls also offer perfect spots for those who wish to camp overnight.

#2 Rampa Waterfalls

This stunning view is located in the East Godavari District, near Maredumilli, in Rampachodavaram Village. Cascading from a height of 50 feet, this is one of those adventurous falls which is located amidst a thick jungle. Enjoy lush green views as you wash away all the summer heat at this picturesque location located at a distance of approximately 210 km from Vizag.

#3 Tatiguda Waterfalls

Situated 3,100 feet above sea level, at a height of 100 feet, this is one of the most scenic places to visit in Ananthagiri, Visakhapatnam District. Located very close to Araku valley, the drive to these waterfalls is equally beautiful. A safe place to take a dip and enjoy the cool waters, this place must be on your weekend list. The distance from Vizag is approximately 90 km.

#4 Devarapalli Waterfalls

Accompanied by a 20-minute trek is this beauty which is sure to mesmerize you. A perfect weekend getaway from Vizag, this waterfall is located at a distance of 70 km. The two-hour drive from the city is a visual treat The still waters at the bottom of the fall are a safe place to take a dip and escape from the scorching heat.

#5 Polluru Waterfalls

Also called Mothugudem w\Waterfalls, the breathtaking view is located in the agency area near Maredumilli. With a total distance of 300 km from Vizag, add these waterfalls to your list along with the Rampa waterfalls. A lesser explored place, this untapped beauty is a sight for sore eyes and body. A cool dip in its waters is all you need this summer.

Let us know which waterfalls near Vizag you will be visiting this summer.