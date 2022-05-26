Visakhapatnam Central Prison (VCP) is more than a place to lock up prisoners behind unbreachable walls. The Superintendent of VCP, S Rahul, is a strong believer in the philosophy that every prisoner deserves another chance, or a second innings in life, after finishing their punishment tenure for a crime. This belief is strongly supported, and given patronage, by the Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Andhra Pradesh, Ahsan Reza IPS and Inspector General of Prisons Dr I Srinivasa Rao.

Putting these beliefs into practice, Visakhapatnam Central Prison has been a place of reformation for several criminals who have acted against the law in the past. Superintendent Rahul took Yo! Vizag through the fabric of this humane belief and how it is important for the prisoners.

As a part of the reformation process, VCP has been facilitating the inmates with various skill development activities within its 100-acre campus. These include various industrial fields ranging from agriculture to manufacturing within the premises of VCP. The prisoners are made to take up any of these works based on their skills and knowledge. Additionally, the National Skill Development (NSD), Delhi, also aids the VCP in the reformation mission.

Apart from paying daily wages to the prisoners, the jail also takes care of their health and mental conditions through regular checkups. Understanding the need for emotional support, Visakhapatnam Central Prison allows certain prisoners to meet their family members, and children, if any, once a month.

Talking about prisoners who serve a lifetime sentence, S Rahul mentioned that the VCP authorities indulge them in the daily activities to keep them occupied. In fact, special attention is paid to reform them while in jail. They are also given the privilege to meet their family members Regularly as per rules and regulations.

Superintendent S Rahul emphasized that the prison has guided several criminals in rediscovering the right way to lead their lives. “If there is anyone who understands the importance of freedom, it is the one who has lost it”, says the Superintendent speaking about how the jail sentence enlightens many prisoners with the value of life.