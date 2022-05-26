Malayalam movies are known to have one of the best storylines in the Indian Film Industry, and this has been proven time and again with other industries remaking them. The originality in Malayalam movies connects with the audience and that is their plus point. If you haven’t had the time to explore this industry, we highly suggest you start off with these must watch Malayalam romcoms on OTT platforms.

Here is a list of Malayalam romcoms on OTT platforms you must watch.

#1 Banglore Days

Regarded as one of the classic Malayalam movies, Banglore Days is a relatable story to one and all. It is a story which will remind everyone about their struggling adulthood days. The movie tells the story of three cousins who fulfil their childhood dream of relocating to Banglore. As they embrace their dreams, the challenges they face transform their lives. The movie is directed by Anjali Menon and stars Dulquer Salman, Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim and Fahad Faasil in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar.

#2 Ohm Shanthi Oshana

The 2014 Malayalam movie is yet another classic which is a must-watch for all those exploring Malayalam movies. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the movie tells the story of a young girl who dreams about marrying only for love. She tries to impress Giri who saves her from a group of unruly men. The cast of the movie includes Nazriya Nazim and Nivin Pauly and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#3 Salt N Pepper

Directed by Aashiq Abu, this 2011 Malayalam movie tells the story of a foodie who meets another foodie through an unintended phone call. The story revolves around their feelings for each other. The cast of the movie includes Asif Ali, Shweta Menon and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

#4 Charlie

This classic rom-com directed by Martin Prakat in 2015 is about how Tessa played by Parvathy Thiruvothu runs away from home to avoid marriage. She rents a room where she finds a sketchbook of the previous resident and sets out on a hunt for that artist. The cast includes Dulquer Salman who plays the role of Charlie the artist. This interesting love story is sure to make you fall in love with Malayalam cinema.

OTT Platform: SunNXT

#5 Premam

The OG of all rom-com, this list will be incomplete without the movie Premam. Directed by Alphonse Puthren this classic has been remade in various other languages. The original however will steal your heart. The movie tells the story of George whose first love turns out to be a disappointment. His romantic journey takes him through several stages in life before he finally finds his purpose. The cast of the movie includes Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Let us know in the comments below which of these Malayalam movies stole your heart.