Hasn’t the OTT competition just become better for us, the audience? With yet another week packed with movie releases on various OTT platforms, be ready for an entertaining week. For all those who have the free time to binge-watch, and for all those who choose to have a lazy Sunday on a couch here is a list of OTT movie releases for this week of May. From John Abraham’s Attack to the star-packed KRK, which one will be your first choice?

Scroll down for a list of OTT movie releases for this last week of May.

#1 Attack

Starring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in prominent roles this action sci-fi movie is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. The movie tells the story of a cyber soldier who loses everything in life including his loved one. He puts his life on the line to serve his nation and also will be willing to sacrifice his life. This action-packed drama will be releasing this week.

Date: 27 May 2022

OTT Platform: ZEE5

#2 Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam

Directed by Vidhyasagar Chinta, the comedy romantic movie stars Vishwaksen Naidu and Rukshar Dhillon in lead roles. The movie gained a lot of traction for the publicity stunts carried out by the actor with television news channels before its theatrical release. A love story of a middle-aged man who falls in love with a woman while attending a matchmaking event makes its OTT release this week.

Date: 27 May 2022

OTT Platform: Aha

#3 Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (KRK)

A romance drama directed by Vignesh Shivan casts Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanathara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. A movie which showcases the love story of two women for the same man has played fairly well at the theatres. Releasing this week, watch the movie for some entertaining bits.

Date: 27 May 2022

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#4 Toolsidas Junior

The Hindi sports drama tells the story of a son who decides to help his father achieve his goals in snooker after losing the 1994 Club Snooker Championship. Directed by Mridul Mahendra, the cast includes Rajiv Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Varun Buddhadev in prominent roles. Watch the heart touching story this week.

Date: 23 May 2022

OTT Platform: Netflix

#5 K.G.F: Chapter 2

The second chapter of one of the most loved movies in India will soon be available to watch for free on OTT. Directed by Prashant Neel the third highest-grossing movie’s cast includes Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles. The movie will be available in all languages on OTT for free from this weekend.

Date: 27 May 2022

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know in the comments below which of these OTT movie releases this week of May you are excited for.