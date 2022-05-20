With as many as 6 web series releasing on 20 May 2022, the plans for this weekend seem to get better and better. Streaming on various OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, and others, these new additions are sure to drive the boredom away. Without further delay, check out the list.

Here is the list of web series releasing on 20 May.

BFF S1

BFF is a remake of the Hindi web series by Dice Media, Adulting. Starring Bigg Boss fame Siri Hanmanth and Ramya Pasupuleti in prominent roles, this Telugu web series was directed by Bhargav Macherla. The plot revolves around the lives of two girls facing the ups and downs of adulthood in the busy city of Hyderabad. BFF also stars the C/O Kancharapalam fame Praneeta Patnaik and iDream Anjali.

OTT platform: Aha

Honeymoon S1

Starring Nagabhushana and Sanjana Anand as a newlywed couple, Honeymoon revolves around their unconventional marriage and a bad honeymoon experience. It is a Kannada rom-com web series consisting of a total of 6 episodes. The plot unfolds around how the couple copes with their marriage while facing many ups and downs.

OTT platform: Voot

Escaype Live S1

Created by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, this new series stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and others in prominent roles. The story revolves around the ugly side of social media and how the users of a fictional app engage aggressively to win an instant fortune. Escaype Live will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi languages.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Love Death +Robots S3

A collection of animated short stories, this multi-genre series is created by various world-class animators. The animated anthology series includes tales that explore alternate histories and life for robots in a post-apocalyptic city. Oscar-nominated director David Fincher is among the executive producers of Love Death + Robots. The series is adapted from a 1981 science fantasy anthology film, Heavy Metal.

OTT platform: Netflix

Panchayat S2

The comedy-drama is back with season two after receiving a huge response for the first season. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the Hindi series stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in prominent roles. The story revolves around an engineering graduate who has no other choice but to join as a panchayat secretary in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Night Sky S1

The science-fiction American drama is created by Holden Miller and Daniel C. Connolly. It stars Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons in lead roles. The two will be seen as a couple that possesses a chamber leading to another planet. Night Sky was directed by Juan José Campanella.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video