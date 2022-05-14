Weekends are meant for fun and what better way is there to have fun than binge-watching exciting movies and web series on a sunny Sunday? Amazon Prime Video is here to save the weekend with an entertaining line-up of movies and web series which were released this May. If you are on the hunt for a weekend plan, you don’t have to think further. Because we have listed the new web series and movies released on Amazon Prime Video this May.

Movies released on Amazon this May

Saani Kaayidham

Saani Kaayidham is a Tamil movie directly releasing on OTT this month. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the movie stars Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in pivotal roles. It is a revenge action-drama, which will also be dubbed into Telugu as Chinni. The plot revolves around a police constable (Keerthy Suresh) who loses everything due to an unforeseen turn of events. She then takes the help of a person with whom she shares a bitter past seeking revenge for the injustice done to her.

Man of the Match

Man of the Match is a Kannada satirical comedy starring Natraj S Bhatt, Dharmanna Kadur, Veena Sundar, and Vasuki Vaibhav in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Satya Prakash D and produced by the late Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions. Man of the Match revolves around a director who holds an audition for his upcoming movie. The events unfold in a very comical way.

The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth instalment of the Matrix series, directed by Lana Wachowski. This movie marked the revival of the Matrix series after 18 years, with the previous movie released in 2003. A majority of the actors from the first three parts have reprised their roles in The Matrix Resurrections. The movie was released in theatres worldwide on 22 December 2021 and is now geared up for an OTT release.

Web series released on Amazon this May

Modern Love Mumbai

Starring Fatima Sana Sheik, Naseeruddin Shah, Pratik Gandhi, and others in pivotal roles, Modern Love Mumbai encapsulates six different stories of love, family, friendship, and marriage. This rom-com web series is based on the American anthology series Modern Love. The series consists of 6 episodes, each directed by a different director. Raat Rani, Baai, Mumbai Dragon, My Beautiful Wrinkles, I Love Thane, and Cutting Chai are the names of the episodes.

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith

This docu-series encapsulates the murder mystery, unsolved for four decades, of a woman named Beverly Lynn Smith. Director Nathalie Bibeau captures interviews with experts and people with first-hand experiences, and family archives. The nail-biting docu-series on Amazon Prime Video consists of four episodes, each spanning between 45-52 minutes.

The Wilds S2

The Wilds is an American series created by Sarah Streicher. Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna XClause, Regin Edwards, and others play the roles of survivors of a plane crash on a deserted island. Little do they know that they are a part of a social experiment. The first season of The Wilds was released on 11 December 2020.