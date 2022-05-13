There are two kinds of people when it comes to movies adapted from books. One, people love reading the story over watching it on screen as it is more descriptive and the others love watching it on screen because they can never read a 700-page book. If you are the latter, this article is just for you. While the Harry Potter series is one of the most famous ones, there are so many more fantasies which have made it to the big screen and thrilled the audience. Here is a list of the best fantasy book adaptations to watch this weekend.

#1 The Chronicles of Narnia

Considered a classic in children’s literature, The Chronicles of Narnia is a seven series novel written by CS Lewis. This 1950’s story has been adapted for radio, television, the stage, and films. It narrates the adventures of a group of children who venture to unfold the history of the Narnian world. Out of the 7 chronicles written only three were adapted into movies. The first two were directed by Andrew Adamson and the third series was adapted by Michael Apted.

#2 The Princess Bride

The classic tale of love and adventure is a fantasy romance novel written by William Goldman. The 1973 tale was adapted into a movie in 1987 by director Rob Reiner. The story shows a grandfather reading a story to his ill grandson about a princess living on a farm in the fictional kingdom of Florin. She falls in love with a man named Westley, and unfortunately, things take a turn when he gets attacked by pirates.

#3 How to Train your Dragon

A series of twelve children’s novels written by Cressida Cowell is set in the fictional Viking world. It is a story of Hiccup and his experiences of overcoming obstacles on his journey of becoming a dragon slayer. These novel series were published between 2003 and 2015. The same story was adapted into a movie in 2010 by director Chris Sanders. The first part of the movie series is available to watch on Netflix.

#4 Lord of the Rings

The Fellowship Of The Ring is the first film in the Lord Of The Rings trilogy which brought the book One Ring to life. Directed by Peter Jackson, the adventure fantasy movie series is based on the books written by JRR Tolkien. Set in the fictional world of Middle-earth, the mission of a hobbit and fellows is to destroy the One Ring. One of the most ambitious projects to be shot, all the three series of the movie were shot at once. The series is available on Amazon Prime Video.

#5 The Hobbit Trilogy

On top of every fantasy lovers list, the Hobbit trilogy was written by JRR Tolkien in 1937. This story was adapted into three movies by the director Peter Jackson who also took inspiration from The Return of the King. Together, these movies made the prequel to Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings Trilogy.

#6 The Witcher

A series of 6 fantasy novels written by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski was adapted into a fantasy drama by director Lauren Schmidt. Set in a fictional medieval ‘the continent’, the Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri who are linked to each other by destiny. This was made into a series of 2 seasons which is currently airing on Netflix.

#7 Game of Thrones

‘Brace yourselves, Winter is coming’ has been the most famous line in recent times. A TV series which became a sensation on Disney+Hotstar is a remake of the novel of the same name which is the first part of a novel series A Song of Ice and Fire written by George RR Martin. The story is about nine families who wage war against each other in order to gain control over the mythical land of Westeros.

Let us know in the comments below which are the best fantasy book adaptations you would watch this weekend.