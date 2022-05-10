Not just the theatres but the OTT platforms are also gearing up to entertain movie lovers this week of May with these releases. While some of these pictures have had a theatrical release previously, the remaining are making their premiers on OTT platforms. GO ahead and check out the list of movies coming forward to keep you hooked to the screen.

Here is the list of movie releases this week of May on OTT platforms.

Beast

The Thalapathy starrer, after having a decent box office run in the South Indian states, is set to make its OTT entry this week. Despite clashing with the release of the pan India flick KGF-2, Beast received a fair share of collections. Though most of the scenes were flat and emotionless, the comedy track was one aspect that kept the audience engaged. The plot revolves around Veera Raghavan, an ex RAW agent, who is stuck in a hijacked mall and shoulders the responsibility to eliminate the terrorists. Beast was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar while the music was composed by Anirudh Ravichandran. The movie will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

OTT platform: Netflix, Sun NXT

Release date: 11 May

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files was all over the news when it was released in theatres in March. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, this movie stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborthy, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, and others in crucial roles. Initially released only in Hindi in the theatres, the movie will now release on the OTT platforms in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages as well.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 11 May

Puzhu

Starring the veteran actor Mammootty as the lead character, Puzhu is a Malayalam crime thriller directed by debutant Ratheena PT. Initially slated for a theatrical release, the movie is now directly releasing on the OTT platform. The movie will release in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

OTT platform: SonyLiv

Release date: 13 May

The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth instalment of the Matrix series, directed by Lana Wachowski. This movie marked the revival of the Matrix series after 18 years, with the previous movie released in 2003. A majority of the actors from the first three parts have reprised their roles in The Matrix Resurrections. The movie was released in theatres worldwide on 22 December 2021 and is now geared up for an OTT release.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 12 May

Sneakerella

Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, this American musical comedy stars Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood in crucial roles. The movie revolves around an aspiring sneaker designer, who aims to design them for the basketball team Queens.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 13 May

Senior Year

The movie narrates the story of a high-school cheerleader who slips into a coma right before her prom and her attempt to reclaim her status as the prom queen twenty years later. Senior Year was directed by Alex Hardcastle while Rebel Wilson and Angourie Rice play the older and younger versions of the cheerleader respectively.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 13 May

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on OTT platforms this week of May are you excited about.