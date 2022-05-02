As we step into the month of May, a number of OTT releases are waiting to be watched, reviewed, and enjoyed by us. Hitting the OTT platforms in different languages and genres, these movies are geared up to provide the right dose of entertaining this summer. While some of these movies have previously been released in theatres, the rest are directly being released on digital platforms, skipping a theatrical release.

Here is a list of OTT releases in the hot month of May to keep you hooked to the screens.

Man of the Match

Man of the Match is a Kannada satirical comedy starring Natraj S Bhatt, Dharmanna Kadur, Veena Sundar, and Vasuki Vaibhav in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Satya Prakash D and produced by the late Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions. Man of the Match revolves around a director who holds an audition for his upcoming movie. The events unfold in a very comical way.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 5 May

The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth instalment of the Matrix series, directed by Lana Wachowski. This movie marked the revival of the Matrix series after 18 years, with the previous movie released in 2003. A majority of the actors from the first three parts have reprised their roles in The Matrix Resurrections. The movie was released in theatres worldwide on 22 December 2021 and is now geared up for an OTT release.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 6 May

Saani Kaayidham

Saani Kaayidham is a Tamil movie directly releasing on OTT this month. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the movie stars Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in pivotal roles. It is a revenge action-drama, which will also be dubbed into Telugu as Chinni. The plot revolves around a police constable (Keerthy Suresh) who loses everything due to an unforeseen turn of events. She then takes the help of a person with whom she shares a bitter past seeking revenge for the injustice done to her.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 6 May

Jhund

Jhund is a biographical sports drama based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of the NGO named Slum Soccer. The movie stars Amitabh Bachhan in the lead role and is directed by Nagraj Manjule. Jhund was along among the controversies for copyright issues and was released in theatres on 4 March 2022.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 6 May

Thar

Starring Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Sheik, and Harshavarrdhan Kapoor in pivotal roles, Thar was directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary. The movie is inspired by the neo-Western genre and revolves around a man who movies to a big town in Rajasthan from a remote village in search of a job with the main goal of avenging his past. Thar is a direct OTT release.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 6 May

The Takedown

The Takedown revolves around two cops with contrasting working styles. They both reunite for a new investigation involving a drug deal which seems simple in the beginning but turns out to be a high-stake crime case as the plot unfolds. The movie is directed by Louis Leterrier and stars Omar Sy, Izia, Laurent Lafitte, and Jo Prestia in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 6 May

Let us know which one of these Mat OTT releases are you waiting for the most!