28 April was a very happening day for the binge-watchers as 7 new web series and movies have been released on various OTT platforms. These include exciting stories, gripping plots, and animated visual treats for the viewers. Celebrate this weekend with these flicks and let us know which one of them you liked the most.

Here is a list of new web series and movies released on 28 April on OTT platforms.

Uncharted

Based on the popular video game series, The Uncharted, this movie is an adventure treasure hunt flick. Starring the Spiderman star Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in pivotal roles, this movie was directed by Rubin Fleischer. The music for Uncharted was composed by Ramin Djawadi. Uncharted revolves around two treasure hunters Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan, who set on a mission to discover the long lost pirate treasure in the midst of an ocean and unexpected mysteries. This movie is a must-watch if you are an avid lover of the treasure hunt genre.

OTT platform: BMS stream, Google Play

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

This is an animated action-comedy series loosely based on Usagi Yojimbo, a comic by Stank Sakai. Samurai Rabbit is directed by Derek Lee Thompson and Alfred Gimeno and the voices of the characters were rendered by Darren Barnet, Aleks Le, Shelby Rabara, and Mallory Low. The series consists of 10 episodes, each with a runtime of 22-25 minutes. A teenage rabbit Usagi, a descendant of Miyamoto Usagi, has to defend his city of Neo Edo from the antagonists. Samurai Rabbit is available in Hindi and English languages.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Offer

The Offer is a biographical docu-series based on the making of the historical movie trilogy The Godfather. Starring Dag Foggler as Francis Ford Coppola, the legendary American director, this docu-series was created by Micheal Tolkien. On 28 April, 3 out of the 10 episodes have been released and the rest are lined up to release across the months of May and June. “A Seat at the Table”, “Warning Shots”, and “Fade In” are the names of the three episodes released.

OTT platform: Voot

Room 203

Room 203 is an English horror revolving around two best friends who move into their new apartment. Eventually, they discover that an evil spirit lingers around in their new home and try to uncover the mystery behind it. In the process of finding out the truth, they discover the horrifying past. The movie stars Francesca Xuereb, Viktoria Vinyarska, and Eric Weigand in lead roles. The movie is available in Hindi, English, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

OTT platform: BMS Stream

Moonfall

Moonfall is a science fiction adventure flick directed by Roland Emmerich. The movie stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley in prominent roles. When a mysterious force knocks the moon out of its orbit, it heads out towards the Earth which might lead to a collision thereby ending the life on it.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime rental

The 7 Lives of Lea

The web series is a suspense drama, which revolves around a 17-year-old girl who shifts into seven human bodies in seven days to solve the murder mystery. Starring Raika Hazanavicius, Khalil Gharbia, and Marguerite Thiam in prominent roles, the series was created by Charlotte Sanson. The first season comprises seven episodes, each with a runtime of 45-52 minutes.

OTT platform: Netflix

Bubble

This is a Japanese animated movie directed by Tetsuro Araki. Inspired by the “Little Mermaid” fairy tale, The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world overcome by bubbles. A girl emerges from the bubbles to save a lonely young man in the city.

OTT platform: Netflix