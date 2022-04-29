A 57-year-old doctor was arrested by the City Police in Visakhapatnam. He was reported to have allegedly misbehaved with a 17-year-old patient on Thursday, 28 April 2022.

The doctor was identified as Sanjay Khaparde, a general medicine surgeon at the Vizag Steel Plant Hospital. The victim, whose name was concealed, is a minor girl from the steel plant area.

The police have reported that the girl had gone to visit the doctor on Tuesday along with her father, who is an employee at the Vizag Steel Plant. The doctor was reported to have misbehaved with the girl while examining her. This incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday. The girl informed her parents about the alleged incident late at night on the same day. The parents dialled the 100-helpline number and lodged a complaint with the police.

The matter was taken up by Steel Plant Police and the Disha Police in Visakhapatnam. They visited the victim’s house and took the necessary details. They confronted the doctor on Wednesday, 27 April 2022, questioned him and took him into custody. The accused has been sent to remand after being produced in court.

The police have registered a case under the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

