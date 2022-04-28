On Thursday, at an event in Mumbai called Prime Video presents India, a long list of 40 new Amazon Originals which included web series and movies. Additionally, Amazon has also announced the continuation parts of successful web series such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and others. The OTT giant has roped in several top actors from across the country as cast for their exciting line-up of projects. Also, a movie rental platform has been announced by Prime, which allows viewers to pay rent for select movies to watch them. Spiderman- No Way Home makes its digital debut in India on the Amazon rental service alongside The Batman, Scream, Moonfall, and The Matrix Resurrections. The rents range from Rs 99 to Rs 499.

Here are some of the most exciting new web series and movies announced by Amazon Prime Video during the event in Mumbai.

Dhootha

Starring the chocolate boy of Tollywood, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, as the lead, this project of Amazon will be directed by Vikram K Kumar and have Prachi Desai, director Tharun Bhascker in prominent roles.

Ram Setu

One of the most anticipated projects of Akshay Kumar, Ram Setu is one of the major projects taken up by Amazon in recent times. Ram Setu stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev in supporting roles. It is written and directed by Abhishek Sharma.

Farzi

Starring the Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, Farzi is about a small-time artist working out of his grandfather’s printing press. He organises a unique crime suited for him, which leads him to the dark world of blood. It stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, and others in prominent roles. Farzi is directed by Raj and DK.

Dahaad

Dahaad marks the OTT debut of Sonakshi Sinha, in which she will b seen as a fierce cop. Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah are some of the other prominent cast members. Dahhad is directed by Ruchika Oberoi and Reema Kagti. This project is produced by Zoya Akthar and Farhaan Akthar along with Ritesh Sadhwani and Reema Kagti.

Hush Hush

The lives of five women intersect in unexpected ways and unfold around an unforeseen event. Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, and Shahana Goswami play the plot deciding roles. Hush Hush is directed by Tanuja Chandra, Ashish Pandey, and Kopal Naithani.

Gulkanda Tales

This is new web series from the creators of The Family Man, Raj & DK. This series will be directed by Rahil Anil Barve and stars Kunal Khemu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Patralekha in pivotal roles.

Happy Family: Conditions Apply

A light-hearted family comedy-drama which revolves around a joint family with conditions applied. The series is being directed by Aatish Kapadia, Jamandas Majethis (JD). It stars Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, and others in prominent roles.

Shehar Lakhot

Shehar Lakhot is a neo-noir series about a man who reluctantly returns to his hometown which reminds him of his bitter past. This series will be directed by Navdeep Singh. The cast hasn’t been announced yet.

Bambai Meri Jaani

This series is a sneak peek into the post-independence Bombay streets riddled with crime. Bambai Meri Jaan is directed by Shujaat Saudagar and stars Kay Kay Menon, Amyra Dastur, and others in lead roles.

Some of the other new web series and movies announced by Amazon Prime India are

Crash Course

Jee Karda

Cinema Marte Dum Tak

This is AP Dhillon

Tiku weds Sheru

Modern Love: Hyderabad (Telugu), Chennai (Tamil), and Mumbai (Hindi)

Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Tamil)

Vadhandhi

Jubilee

Adhura

Neeyat

The Village

P.I Meena

Suzhal

Dancing On The Grave

Maja Maa

Amazon Prime Video has been announced as the digital partner of movies such as

Phone Bhoot

Yudhra

Fukrey 3

Jee Le Zara

Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahan

Runway 34

Thank God

Bhola

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Prithviraj

Shamshrea

Tiger 3

Pathan

Web series which will have their new seasons are

Mirzapur S3

Paatal Lok S2

Mumbai Diaries

The Family Man S3

Four More Shots Please S3

Made in Heave S2

Breathe Into The Shadows S2