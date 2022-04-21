OTT viewings might be the only resort for some of them. Amazon Prime Video has an interesting lineup of OTT movie releases this April to entertain you for the whole summer. The best way to pass time this summer is to just sit back and tune in to Amazon Prime Video for April OTT releases. From Radhe Shyam to Bachchhan Pandey, the list only gets interesting.

Here is a list of April OTT movie releases on Amazon Prime Video.

#1 Oh my Dog

Veteran actor Arun Vijay and his son Arnav Vijay starred in this emotional Tamil movie about a young boy and his bonding with a dog. Directed by Sarov Shanmugam, this has a solid moral story to take home, especially for the kids. This movie is perfect for an OTT watch this April. If you are a parent, what could get better than watching the movie with your kid.

#2 Veyil

Veyil is a Malayalam movie by Sarath Menon, starring Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko. Though slow-paced, the climax of this relatable family drama makes it all worth it. Every scene keeps luring you back into the story. The cinematography of this movie is noteworthy. Do not miss this must-watch movie on Amazon Prime Video.

#3 Bachchhan Pandey

This is a crime comedy directed by Farhad Samji starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. It is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda. It was also remade into Telugu as Gaddalakonda Ganesh. It is a film about a budding director and a gangster which creates great scope for action and comedy. If you missed it in other languages, watch the Hindi version of it on Amazon Prime Video.

#4 Radhe Shyam

The magnum opus Radhe Shyam is a romance story directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde act in this movie which has elements of tragedy too. If you missed it in the theatres, fret not, watch it on the OTT platform this April.

#5 Naradan

Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben star in this political thriller directed by Aashiq Abu. It follows the life of a news anchor who is popular and desperate to prove his worth in the media world. This has a gripping storyline and is a must-watch movie for everyone. Check this movie out this summer only on Amazon Prime.

