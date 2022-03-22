Often, we hear the word “magnum opus” while referring to movies with a hefty budget or the ones which have a grand look to them. So is magnum opus all about the budget and the painstaking CGI work? Apparently, no. Magnum opus derives from a Latin word that means great work. Any work of a director or an artist, which is considered their best or the one they consider their best, can be termed as a magnum opus. Especially since Baahubali took the Indian box office by storm, we have come across this particular word numerous times.

To further give us a better clarity about magnum opus, let us take a look at the movies which are considered “a great work”.

Baahubali

Is there any other movie we Telugu audience can relate to better than SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali? Since day one of the shoot, this movie was considered a magnum opus, for its grandeur and the efforts the director has put in materialising the project. True to the word, the movie has become the biggest hit the nation has ever seen, both in terms of response and collections. The fact that movies are now being referred to as “non-Baabhubali hit” or “non-Baahubali records” speaks volumes about its success. If there is one movie that deserves to be a magnum opus, it has got to be this.

Robo

Shankar is always known to bring unique concepts onto the silver screen. Be it a character with multiple personality disorder or an andro-humanoid robot, Shankar has aced in coming up with a fresh concept every time. Though all his films are equally engaging and worth all the hype, Robo has got to be his best work. Robo is surely Shankar’s magnum opus.

Titanic

If one is making of list of great movies, it has to have Titanic in it. Despite Avatar being the highest-grossing film until Avengers Endgame was released, Titanic has to be James Cameron’s best work. It is safe to say that the movie has changed the way movies were looked at or the way they were made. In short, the history of cinema can be termed as “before Titanic” and “after Titanic”.

Mohenjo Daro

Though Mohenjo Daro was a failure at the box office, it was highly rated for its screenplay, story and production values. Ashutosh Gowariker has done a brilliant job in building the emotion throughout the story. It is a cinematic presentation based on the ancient Indus Valley civilization and Mohenjo Daro, a city inhabited by the civilization.

Bajirao Mastani

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his magic on the screen, with grand visuals and gripping stories. One might argue that Padmaavat is Bhansali’s best work. On the contrary, it is often believed that the love story makes it to the top.

The Dark Knight

Interstellar or The Dark Knight? This is a question we asked ourselves numerous times before making up our mind that The Dark Knight is Christopher Nolan’s best work. After all, the portrayal of Joker by Heath Ledger won the Oscar and is considered one of the best performances in the modern era. But apart from this, the success of the movie must be attributed to the brilliant screenplay and engaging scenes by Nolan.