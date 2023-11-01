Historical movies provide a captivating glimpse into the nation’s rich history, spanning from the illustrious Mughal Empire, renowned for its intricate courtesan tales and magnificent palaces, to stories of valour and sacrifice during the freedom movement. These films exhibit excellent production quality, featuring intricate set designs, historically accurate attire, and compelling narratives that resonate with audiences of all backgrounds. To get a taste of the much-celebrated cultures and traditions, delve into some of the critically acclaimed Indian period drama movies available to watch on OTT platforms.

Here are the top Indian period drama movies on OTT.

Bajirao Mastani

Married to Kashibai, the valiant Peshwa Bajirao develops feelings for the warrior princess in need, Mastani. Their love struggles to win over his family’s conservative views. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bulbbul

Clean Slate Filmz’s digital OTT production, Bulbbul, narrates a chilling fairy tale. Unlike other fairy tales, this one is haunting, as she seeks retribution against men who oppress women. The exceptional production design and cinematography transport viewers to the British era, while Amit Trivedi’s soulful background score adds an eerie ambience.

OTT platform: Netflix

Ponniyin Selvan (1 & 2)

Ponniyin Selvan is a Tamil-language epic historical action drama written and directed by Mani Ratnam, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. Co-written by Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan, the story unfolds in the year 968 AD within the Chola Empire. It revolves around the protagonist, Arulmozhi Varman, on his quest for the throne. The conspiracies within the royal family and the consequences they have form the crux.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kesari

Kesari portrays the events leading up to the Battle of Saragarhi, pitting the British Indian Army against Pashtun tribesmen. In the fierce battle that occurred in what is now northern Pakistan and Afghanistan, 21 Sikh soldiers from the British Indian Army’s 36th Division valiantly defended against a formidable force of 6,000 to 10,000 enemy soldiers. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

RRR

SS Rajamouli directs this cinematic spectacle, featuring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, N. T. Rama Rao Jr., and Ram Charan as the main cast. The story revolves around a courageous revolutionary and a British army officer with a shared history who unite to challenge oppressive authorities and pave an inspiring path to freedom.

OTT platform: Zee5

Lagaan

In 1893, the British had established dominion over India. The tyrannical Captain Russell (Paul Blackthorne) imposed an exorbitant land tax on a small village’s residents. Outraged, the defiant farmer Bhuvan (Aamir Khan) rallies the villagers to openly resist the tax. Russell suggests a unique resolution: a cricket match, an unfamiliar sport in India. If Bhuvan and his team defeat Russell’s side, the tax will be abolished. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film stars Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, and Paul Blackthorne.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these top-rated Indian period drama movies on OTT you’re starting with. Stay tuned to the Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.