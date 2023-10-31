The OTT platforms promise a cinematic treat for streaming enthusiasts, with a lineup of seven movies releasing in the first week of November. From thrilling action adventures to heartwarming dramas and intriguing crime mysteries, these films offer a little something for everyone. Join us as we delve into the exciting world of these new releases, each poised to captivate audiences in its unique way.

Here are the new movies releasing on OTT in the first week of November.

A Haunting in Venice

A Haunting in Venice is a crime and horror thriller directed by Kenneth Branagh. The film features a talented cast, including Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, and Riccardo Scamarcio. Set in post-World War II Venice, the retired detective Poirot finds himself reluctantly attending a seance. However, when a murder occurs among the guests, Poirot must come out of retirement to unravel the mystery and catch the killer once more.

Release date: 31 October 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Are You OK Baby?

Are You OK Baby? is a Tamil language family drama film directed by Lakshmi Ramakrishnan. The movie features a notable cast, including Samuthirakani, Abhirami Gopikumar, Mullaiyarasi, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Ashok Kumar, Mysskin, Adukalam Naren, Pavel Navageethan, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, and Kalairani. It tells a poignant story of adoption that becomes a battleground between adoptive parents and the biological mother. With media involvement, the situation spirals into legal conflicts and emotional turmoil, ultimately culminating in a gripping courtroom showdown.

Release date: 31 October 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Locked In

Locked In, directed by Nour Wazzi and featuring a cast including Famke Janssen, Anna Friel, Finn Cole, Alex Hassell, Rose Williams, and Guy Robbins, unravels a gripping tale of discord. Lina, an unhappily married woman, faces the hatred of her wealthy and unfeeling mother-in-law, Katherine. This turbulent relationship sets off a series of events, including a love triangle, a murder, and a sinister plot to undermine Lina’s life, intensifying the drama and suspense.

Release date: 1 November 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Skanda

Skanda is a Telugu language film that blends action and romance, directed by Boyapati Srinu. The movie features a talented cast of Ram Pothineni, Sree Leela, Prince Cecil, Gautami Tadimalla, Indraja, Srikanth Meka, Sharath Lohitashwa, Prudhvi Raj, and Saiee Manjrekar. It follows the story of a prodigal son from a respected family who takes on two political rivals and, in the process, forges unexpected connections with their daughters, leading to a compelling and emotionally charged narrative.

Release date: 2 November 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Nyad

NYAD, directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and starring Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Karly Rothenberg, and Jeena Yi, tells the incredible real-life tale of athlete Diana Nyad. At 60, Diana fulfilled her lifelong dream of completing a challenging 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida. Her journey is a testament to determination and friendship as she achieves this extraordinary feat with the unwavering support of her best friend and coach.

Release date: 3 November 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Mad

MAD is a romantic comedy-drama directed by Kalyan Shankar. The film features a cast including Sangeeth Shobhan, Raghu Babu, Anudeep K.V., Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Gopika Udayan, Vishnu Oi, and Muralidhar Goud. Set in an engineering college, the story centres around the mischievous antics of the students at a hostel and their struggles in personal life.

Release date: 3 November 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Month of Madhu

This film tells the story of a deeply in love couple who, as the years pass, find themselves on the path to divorce. Initially, their companionship is filled with joy, and they share a close and affectionate bond. However, after marriage, her worst fears become a reality. Written and directed by Srikanth Nagothi, the movie features a talented cast, including Naveen Chandra, Swathi Reddy, Shreya Navile, Raja Chembolu, Harsha Chemudu, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Manjula Ghattamaneni, Raghav Rudra Mulpuru, and Ruchitha Sadineni in pivotal roles.

Release date: 3 November 2023

OTT platform: Aha

Let us know which some of these movies releasing on OTT in the first week of November you are watching first.