If you have been eagerly waiting for the much-awaited release of 2022, RRR by the grandeur director SS Rajamouli, you must have a revisit to his previous super hit movies on OTT platforms. The director who is known for his creative cinematography has proven the same in all his releases. Concentrating on the storyline along with grand picturisation, the director brings life to characters on screen. Revisit his previous hits on OTT platforms, before you head out to watch RRR on 25 March 2022.

Here is a list of the best Rajamouli movies on OTT platforms.

#1 Yamadonga

Released in the year 2007, the movie stars one of the most famous Tollywood actors N.T. Rama Rao Jr. along with Priyamani, The Family Man sensation. Many top actors like Mohan Babu, Ali, Brahmanandam, and Mamta Mohandas also played vital roles in the movies. This movie was one of the biggest hits in Rajamouli’s career, paving the way for the rest of his releases. Watch the movie on Prime Video and enjoy the grand sets representing heaven and hell combined with a fun storyline.

#2 Maghadeera

The specialty of Rajamouli’s movie is the grandeur sets he uses to spice up his stories. The sets of Maghadeera attracted a lot of attention, as it was one of the first Telugu movies with a very high budget. Starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, the fantasy action film will stay in the hearts of Telugu fans forever as it changed the face of the Telugu industry. The intense story line, paired with dramatic dialogues and immersive sets was a delight to watch. Revist this visually impressive movie on Aha.

#3 Eega

The visual spectacle which was released in 2012 shook the nation with its impressive graphics of a fly. Dubbed in many languages, the original Telugu movie directed by Rajamouli received many accolades from across the world. A unique love story starring Naani, Samantha, Sudeep in lead roles impressed millions. The director could make the presence of a hero be felt through a fly which became a super hit among the viewers. Watch the movie on Disney+Hotstar before you prepare yourself for RRR.

#4 Bahubali: The Beginning

A movie that needs no introduction. A movie that made everyone suspicious of why Katappa killed Bahubali. I’m sure we have all watched this spectacle multiple times. But isn’t it worth another watch? Before we embrace another beautiful movie by the superstar director, Bahubali deserves another watch. The beautiful sets of Mahismati and the characters of the movie are sure to take you back in time. Watch this movie on Netflix to reminisce the wonder of Rajamouli.

#5 Bahubali 2: The Conclusion

The sequel to Bahubali: The Beginning which answers why did Katappa kill Bahubali, is the most recent movie directed by Rajamouli. Yet another movie making up to the expectations of viewers, the grandeur sets of the movie are a stunning visual experience. The emotional story of a mother and son is perfectly enacted by the Darling of Telugu film Industry Prabhas Raju. Anushka Shetty plays a vital double role. The movie is available on Netflix in multiple languages. The pan India release is a must-watch before you head out to watch RRR next week.

