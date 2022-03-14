On 13 March 2022, AP Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao spoke to the press here in Vizag and addressed the capital issue. In the press meet, he stated that CM Jagan is fond of the city and is willing to go ahead with developing Visakhapatnam as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Further, he spoke about the reorganisation of districts and other ongoing issues.

He started off by appreciating the AP High Court’s judgement of permitting land acquisition by the state government. He added that these acquired lands will be allotted for the construction of houses for a total of 1.84 lakh people across the Visakhapatnam District. According to the minister, the state government is aiming at providing houses to 31 lakh people across AP, with basic amenities such as a water facility, proper roads, and others.

Speaking about the ongoing AP capital issue, he said that Vizag is still being considered. He pointed out that the city is naturally gifted with harbours and ports and is well furnished with industries, a well-connected airport, and other infrastructural facilities. He says that the abundant availability of resources puts Vizag on par with cities such as Bangalore and Chennai. Further, Minister Srinivasa Rao said that the government’s decision to reorganise the districts will facilitate the enhancement of the state. He stated that the division would help in the decentralization of authority, resulting in effective governance.

Additionally, he appealed to the Central Government to reconsider its decision to privatise the Vizag Steel Plant. He also pointed out that though a separate railway zone, headquartered in Visakhapatnam, has been announced, the project is not being materialised yet.