No, animated series are not just made for kids. In fact, most of these top-rated shows are not meant for kids and must be watched with a cautionary note. Make sure you are not missing out on some kick-ass content. Some of the best animated web series on Netflix have been put together for adults to binge watch this weekend. The humour particularly among all these shows is noteworthy. Add these shows to your watchlist and start binge-watching them right away.

Here is a list of the best animated web series to binge-watch on Netflix

# Rick and Morty

This show is a classic for the dark humour and the science fiction genre. It has been an all-time top-rated animated series for years. So if you haven’t watched it yet, binge watch this next.

IMDb Rating: 9.2

# Bojack Horseman

This is a very edgy web series that is a satire on Hollywood. For fans of dark humour, this show is their Messiah. It keeps breaking the metaphorical fifth wall and generates great comedy. In parts, it also teaches valuable life lessons and makes us ponder over a lot of things. Watching this show will truly be a transformational journey.

IMDb Rating: 8.8

# Inside Job

This show questions every conspiracy that ever existed and makes it a part of its universe. Along with intense drama and suspense the humour created by this show is unparalleled. The political and movie references to the real world are subtle yet impactful. This futuristic TV show is sure to keep you occupied during the weekend.

IMDb Rating: 8.2

# South Park

This is a political satire with a very witty set of writers. It is a great watch and is hard to not crack up laughing while binging this series. Though the characters are kids, they talk about important issues which make us question a lot of things. This is also the point upon which hilarious content is generated.

IMDb Rating: 8.8

# F is for Family

This is a sitcom revolving around the everyday lives of a family. This raunchy comedy is inspired by the life of stand-up comic Bill Burr. If you have not heard of him, his stand up Netflix Special Paper Tiger is highly recommended.

IMDb Rating: 8

# Big mouth

This show is the sex education Indian teenagers never got. Despite many criticisms, this show stands tall as a bold, funny and relatable web series.

IMDb Rating: 8

# The Midnight Gospel

This visually trippy show digs deep into important topics. If existential crisis was a genre, this series would fit the category. Weirdly enough, it is very relatable and much needed for introspection. It goes without saying that humour is also a notable element.

IMDb Rating: 8.2

