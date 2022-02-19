The pandemic has upped the Indian OTT game with web series such Sacred Games on Netflix, The Family Man & Special Ops on Hotstar, and Paatal Lok & Mirzapur on Amazon Prime. From ‘The Dirty Picture’ to ’83’, Bollywood has relentlessly cashed in on the biopic fever. And now, the OTT platforms have joined the bandwagon by churning out remarkable Indian biographical web series of unsung heroes. Stories and events imprinted in Indian history and culture are retold with a hint of cinematic liberty and intense drama. The gripping storytelling of the web series mentioned below will blow your mind away and make your weekend worth the time.

Here is a list of Indian biographical web series on OTT platforms.

Rocket Boys (2022)

Rocket Boys is a tribute to the legends of India’s space adventure, Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J. Bhabha. This eight-episode web series stars Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh, Regina Cassandra among others who brilliantly portray this well-researched space drama. This is a remarkable retelling of the Indian space history which we must all watch, especially the Gen Zs. So strap in for a scientific journey that became a part of Indian Independence in its way.

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020)

Pratik Gandhi wins our hearts by playing the ‘Amitabh Bachchan of the stock market’, Harshad Mehta in this intense drama. The meteoric rise and fall of the ‘Big bull’ are recounted in this extraordinary financial thriller. It is a promising edge-of-the-seat biography spanning 10 episodes. It is a beautiful take on the infamous scam which allows us to hear Harshad’s side of the story. A stunning performance is delivered by Shreya Dhanwanthary playing Sucheta Dalal, the journalist who unearthed the financial fraud. This is arguably the most engaging intellectual watch for your weekend.

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Delhi Crime (2019)

Delhi Crime is a gut-wrenching Indian crime drama, loosely based on the shocking events of the Nirbhaya rape case. Although, one might need a trigger warning before binging this riveting retelling of one of the most gruesome crimes in recent times. The creator, Richie Mehta has taken great care to make this 7 episode web series accurate, sensitive, and spine-chilling at the same time. The performances far exceed applaud and promise to keep you hooked. This is a perfect emotional rollercoaster ride for your weekend.

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

OTT Platform: Netflix

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (2021)

This three-part limited docuseries recalls the horrific deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family. The creators attempt to examine all the theories and speculations around this mysterious case. Exploration into concepts such as shared psychosis, mental health, and therapy makes this more than a true-crime series and proves to be impactful. Embark on the investigation this weekend and come up with your theories and conclusions about the events that occurred.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

OTT Platform: Netflix

Bose Dead/Alive (2017)

Bose is one of the finest series which is criminally underrated. This 9 episode historical series delves into the mystery behind Subhas Chandra Bose’s alleged death. It is a book adaptation of the 2012 India’s Biggest Cover-up penned by activist Anuj Dhar. For ages, we have been pondering over these mysterious events and this series does justice to quench our curiosity. If you are not convinced to binge this by now, we have two words for you- Rajkummar Rao. Gear up to get goosebumps this weekend.

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

OTT Platform: Alt Balaji/Jio Cinema

Regiment Diaries (2018)

2 seasons of historical footage and interviews with soldiers are bound to keep you occupied during this weekend. But Regiment Diaries is more than a mere compilation of war stories. It pays homage to the valiant heroes of the Indian Army. The series takes the viewers on an immersive journey into the training and lives of real soldiers. It is unlike any other experience and quite informative. The insights into the life of the soldiers are to appreciate.

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

OTT Platform: Netflix

