There once was a time when residents, in and around Madhavadhara, would drive all the way to Siripuram, or RK Beach, or endure the traffic en route NAD Junction just to find a decent food joint. However, today the people staying, in and around Madhavadhara, can get a scrumptious meal without having to spend a lot of time, and effort, in travelling. From multicuisine restaurants to food trucks, Madhavadhara is filled with yummy food joints to check out. It is about time that people from all over Vizag set foot in these places and try out their criminally underrated dishes.

Here is a list of must-visit, fabulous food joints in and around Madhavadhara.

New Ram Sai Parlour and Restaurant

This humble little restaurant has gained so much popularity over the past few years, that they have opened up two branches in Madhavadhara itself. They also have a third outlet which is completely vegetarian. One can choose from a variety of dishes at affordable prices. The seating capacity is quite adequate for large numbers. Available on Swiggy and Zomato.

Thanuja Kitchen

This takeaway restaurant, known for its Bucket Biryani, is a fairly new food joint situated right next to the main New Ram Sai Parlour. It is a hidden gem in the locality. The Chicken Malai Tikka, is known to melt in one’s mouth. They use fresh river salmon for their mouth-watering seafood dishes. Also, the hygiene of the kitchen is unparalleled. Home delivery is available to nearby residents.

K4 Restaurant Food & Coffee

This quaint little restaurant offers the famous Araku coffee which complements their interior decor. It has an exhaustive menu, thus qualifying to be a multicuisine restaurant. Comparatively, the service time is slightly longer than other restaurants, but as they say, patience bears fruit. There is ample parking space right in front of the restaurant. Be sure to explore their range of Nawabi Biryanis. They offer home delivery and catering services for bulk orders.

Pastry Chef

What started as a little bakery, now has its chain of confectioneries in Madhavadhara, Muralinagar, Pendurthi-NAD and Vepagunta. They bake their bread in the main branch. The aroma emanating when one passes by Pastry Chef is irresistible. The assorted desserts and innovative bread items on the menu are lip-smacking. They specialize in customized cake orders. Available on Swiggy and Zomato.

Kebab Chef

Yes, you guessed it right! It is indeed from the owners of Pastry Chef. Kebab Chef is in a prime location, visible from NH-5. The expertise of the chefs is evident in their dishes. As the name suggests, kebabs are a must-try here, but they have much more to offer. Their ambient lighting, easy accessibility and a parking space right in front, are the major plus points. Additionally, Kebab Chef frequently offers promotional discounts. Available on Swiggy and Zomato.

72 Biryanis

The name says it all. One can only aspire to try all the varieties of biryanis from this exhaustive list. Their Family Binge Combo packs are just what your family needs on a Sunday afternoon. In addition, they also offer North Indian and Chinese cuisine.

Carpe Diem

This is a new little café that offers stone ice creams, thick shakes and many savouries. They have experimental western fast-foods which are also worth trying. Sizzling brownies are among the other delectable items on the menu. Carpe Diem has aesthetic interiors and is located on the same street as New Ram Sai Parlour and Thanuja Kitchen.

Hunger Wheelz

The very famous dosa food truck from Seethamadhara has also stepped into Madhavadhara. It is very popular for its non-veg tiffins offered at reasonable prices. There is an option of eating at a small sit-out, adjacent to the truck, sitting in one’s parked cars.

Ramu’s Bandi

And last but not the least, we have our Ramu’s bandi, which gives a tough fight to the famous ‘LIC punugulu’ in Vizag. Ramu is a street vendor who has been filling our hearts with joy, and tummies with snacks, since a very long time. During the lockdown, the residents of Madhavadhara missed his bajjis, bondas, pakodas and cutlets.

Comment and let us know your favourite food joints in and around Madhavadhara!