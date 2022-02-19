If there is one thing about Vizag, we are not particularly fond of, it is the weather. The humidity and a seemingly year-round summer in Vizag are unfavourable for outdoor activities. While the kids want to go out and play, the heat and its perils are one of the primary concerns for parents. Additionally, taking the heavy inflow of crowd into consideration, parents are keeping their kids away from parks and beaches. To save the day, the concept of indoor play areas comes as a Messiah in Visakhapatnam.

There are two such indoor play areas in Visakhapatnam, which are gaining popularity among kids and parents alike.

HappyPola

HappyPola is an indoor amusement park cum café, specially designed for kids. Parents accompanying their kids can either sit in the waiting area or relax in the café zone. It is a great place for food, fun, and physical activities. This is not just an average kids’ play zone with a few indoor games for namesake. They have activity zones with varying difficulty levels for kids between the age group of 1-12 years. The key highlights of this place are the slides, ball pools, obstacle courses, tunnels, trampoline, wall climbers, and LEGO blocks. They also have adventure zones and games such as basketball and air hockey. This improves the kids’ motor and reflex skills. Learning while having fun keeps the kids engaged and parents satisfied. Additionally, parents do not have to worry about their offspring’s safety as they use EVA foam mat flooring, CCTV cameras, and trained staff to monitor the kids. For the plethora of activities provided, they charge Rs.300 per hour per kid. It sure seems to be an invigorating experience for the kids in this refreshing atmosphere.

Where: Above Mahindra Showroom, near Isukathota.

Fun Zone (CMR Central)

The Fun Zone in the CMR Central Mall has something for every age group. The toddlers can play in the kids’ area where they have a slide and ball pool, LEGO blocks, puzzles, and other fun games. Older kids can make use of video game parlours and indoor games such as carroms, chess etcetera. Kids can also be thrilled in the jungle adventures zone where they have numerous games like basketball, air hockey, punching bags, and claw the toy. Additionally, they also have 4D and 5D shows to entertain all age groups. They also have a mini saucer ride, toy cars, and trains for the kids to go on a joy ride. Parents can also shop, catch a movie or retire to the food lounge when they plan to come here. As it is a mall, parking is not a matter of concern.

Where: CMR Central, Maddilapalem.

Without further ado, have a fun time with your kids, here, this weekend!