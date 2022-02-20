“Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films”, said the visionary director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho. An increase in OTT viewership has led to the discovery of some best Malayalam movies in recent times on Disney+ Hotstar. A mixed bag of thrillers, feel-good romcoms, and dramas that deserve rewatches have been put together. Add these to your watchlist in case you have missed out on any of the recommended films.

Here is a list of the best Malayalam movies to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hridayam (2022)

A coming-of-age romance which depicts a man in his early 30s reminiscing his college days. Coupled with mesmerising music, this film brews with humour, nostalgia and the hardships of adulting.

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017)

It is a crime drama starring the crowd’s favourite Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, and The Great Indian Kitchen fame, Suraj Venjaramoodu. The story revolves around a couple who tries to sell their gold chain to overcome their financial crisis when a thief steals it and changes their fate.

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Charlie (2015)

Charlie is a very artistic film that is visually superior to its contemporaries. Starring the hit duo from Bangalore days, Dulquer Salman and Parvathy, this is a tale of romance that takes interesting turns as the movie progresses.

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Take Off (2017)

Take off is a thriller drama that is sure to leave you spellbound. This realistic drama follows the life of an air hostess, played by the very talented, Parvathy Thiruvothu. It touches on sensitive topics such as toxic masculinity, abuse, and women empowerment. Make sure you have a box of tissues at hand because this movie is going to move you to tears.

IMDb Rating: 8.2

June (2019)

This is a coming-of-age story of a girl named June navigating relationships, friendships, and careers. We see her as an adolescent who transforms into a mature, strong woman. June is a very wholesome, nostalgic film. Karnan fame, Rajisha Vijayan has single-handedly carried this film on her shoulders.

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Iyobinte Pusthakam (2014)

This is a period thriller that revolves around illegal plantations in Munnar. Starring Fahadh Faasil, this intense plot is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear.

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Ohm Shanthi Oshana (2014)

It is a cute rom-com portrayed by the most loved on-screen pair, Nazriya Nazim and Nivin Pauly. This movie also makes the audience feel butterflies in their stomach. In addition, it adds beauty to the narrative by showing the story from the girl’s point of view. The soundtrack is also something you will keep revisiting.

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Annayum Rasoolum (2013)

It is a romantic drama of a cab driver, played by Fahadh Faasil, and a salesgirl, played by Andrea Jeremiah. It also brings religious, social, and class divides into the picture.

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Memories (2013)

It is a thriller about a cop, played by Prithviraj, who chooses alcoholism to cope with the grief of his family’s loss. Murder investigations and his behavioural problems form an interesting narrative.

IMDb Rating: 8

Ustad Hotel (2012)

Starring the OK Kanmani pair, Dulquer Salman and Nithya Menen, this feel-good story is about a chef, who joins his grandfather to run his hotel. This is a heartwarming story about passion, love, and humanity.

IMDb Rating: 8.2