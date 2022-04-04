On 3 April 2022, Ch Srikanth, IPS, was appointed as the new City Police Commissioner of Visakhapatnam. Manish Kumar Sinha IPS, the preceding CP, has handed over the duties to Ch Srikanth officially on Sunday. Speaking to the media, the IPS officer of the 2002 batch expressed his excitement over working in the city he grew up in. Ch Srikanth is an alumnus of St Peter’s High School and AVN College, where he studied till 10th grade and intermediate respectively.

The new City Police Commissioner has previously served as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) for the Visakhapatnam range between 2016 and 2019. Praising the Vizagites for being peace lovers, he said that the police department will focus on maintaining the peace in the city. Further, he spoke about the rising traffic woes in Visakhapatnam. He said that the heavy vehicular traffic and no major road extensions across the city are a major concern. To face these issues effectively, he said that the department will take the required action. Also, he mentioned that women’s security will be among his top priorities. The CP also said that eliminating the increasing cybercrime cases is challenging for the police department.

Speaking about ganja smuggling and consumption in the city, which has increased multifold in recent times, he said that strict actions will be taken to tackle such illegal activities. On this occasion, Manish Kumar Sinha IPS said that he is elated to hand over the duties to a well-qualified and experienced officer. He also recollected his previous association with the new City Police Commissioner of Visakhapatnam. Further, the ex-CP thanked the people and staff for being very cooperative throughout his service to Visakhapatnam and expressed that he tried to give his best to the city.

Ch Srikanth has previously succeeded Manish Kumar Sinha as Superintendent of Police of Srikakulam in 2008. The new CP has also worked as Sp in Kurnool and Prakasam Distrcit. He has also served as The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Zone, Hyderabad. Ch Srikanth is an alumnus of JNTU-Anantapur, where he pursued engineering in EEE.