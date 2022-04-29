Various cases of malpractice during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past three days. Teachers, students and clerks have been caught for the same. The exams commenced on 27 April 2022.

In a case, in the Kurnool District, it was found that images of the first language Telugu question paper of the SSC examination were circulated on WhatsApp. The images were circulated at around 11 am. The Kurnool District Education Officer V. Ranga Reddy traced its origin to a Zilla Parishad School in Ankireddypalli of the Nandyal District. The Chief Superintendent of the examination centre and the invigilator of the exam room from where the images were circulated, were immediately suspended.

The paper which was leaked at a later time, towards the end of the examination, could not be considered a leak, but more of malpractice, as mobile phone usage during the exam is prohibited according to the officials. The exam had begun at 9:30 am and the images were allegedly circulated at 11 am. Further investigation revealed that the plan was to circulate the images to teachers of 6 other schools, who had collectively decided to help their students pass the Telugu examination.

In another case in the Chitoor District, malpractice was noticed by the invigilator on Thursday at Zilla Parishad High School, Tirumala Ahpalle village, Vedurukuppam Mandal. Just a few minutes after the exam had begun, the invigilator noticed that a student threw the Hindi language question paper outside the window, where an unidentified person was waiting. Quick action was taken, and the person was caught.

The police upon investigation learned that this was an effort by a villager to help her daughter who was appearing for the exam. The plan was to write answers in small chits and throw them back into the exam room. A police complaint has been registered with the Vedurukuppam police.

Further investigation into these malpractices during the SSC examination in Andhra Pradesh are being conducted by the police in their respective districts.

Stay tuned for more such updates.