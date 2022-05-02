Heading towards the grand finale, Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop has been very interesting, with many twists and turns. With stiff competition among the contestants, every episode is getting the audience excited to see the winner. Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, this reality show is one of the most-watched on the OTT platform. As we know, the contestants are divided into two categories – Warriors and Challengers.

With just two weeks left and with a double-elimination on the cards, contestants Anil, Hamidha, and Akhil were on the line. The ninth-week voting battle resulted in the head-to-head fight between Anil and Hamida. With a huge margin of votes, Anil was back to safety. Shiva and Natraj were also indicated to be safe from eviction.

After a lot of speculation, the voting results were out. Following the elimination of Mumaith Khan, Sree Rapaka, RJ Chaitu, Sarayu, Tejaswi, Shravanthi, Mahesh Vitta, Ajay Kathurvar, Hamida has been evicted from the house. She is the ninth elimination of Telugu Bigg Boss Non-Stop.

Mitraaw facing consecutive nominations was saved by her previous performances. is the ninth elimination of Telugu Bigg Boss Non-Stop. Ariyana who was also on the verge of eviction can only be saved with her performances in the upcoming weeks. Due to his captaincy in the 8th week, Baba Bhaskar was saved from elimination. Bindu is seen to be building a deeper connection with the audience as she is one of the most loved contestants.

Former contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu, Shanmukh, Sohel, Anchor Dhanush, Tamannah Simhadri, and a few others graced the show to motivate the contestants for the grand finale.

The audience votes are considered the final decision in this game. The format of this show might be different from a live telecast 24×7, but the voting process remains the same. The only difference is that, unlike the previous seasons, this season does not have the option to give a missed call. Voting can only be done via Disney+ Hotstar. And only 10 votes per registered ID are available like always.

