In the latest week of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6, host Nagarjuna graced the weekend episodes and interacted with the finalists ahead of the Grand Finale. With just eight members left in the house, the competition is getting stiff to lift the title. HIT: The Second Case actor Adivi Sesh interacted with the housemates and prompted his new movie.

The weekend episode witnessed many fights, and host Nagarjuna personally addressed the housemates and warned them against their behaviour. Srihan and Keerthi were called out for their uncalled-for fights on Sunday. Captaincy tasks were cancelled last week, and all the housemates had to play a fun game. The participants had to choose who they want to be lifetime friends with and who they do not want to see after stepping out of the house.

Revanth, who has had a decent run all the while, was on the verge of leaving the Bigg boss Telugu Season 6 house. Nevertheless, Revanth was saved. The Indian Idol singer thanked the audience and also apologised for failing to win the ticket to the Grand Finale.

Just like every weekend, one of the housemates had to get eliminated, and in this 13th week, Faima left the house. Only 7 contestants will now fight for the spot of the top 5, and we have to wait and watch who will win the heft prize money of 25 lakhs and a 605 sq. yard plot, as announced by Nagarjuna.

Special guest Adivi Sesh who came along with the lead actress of the movie Meenakshi Chaudary interacted with the housemates and promoted their new movie in the theatres HIT: The Second Case. Director Sailesh Kolanu also joined the actors as they all played a game with the housemates.

