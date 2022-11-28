As the biggest Telugu reality show inches closer to its finale, the tension only seems to be rising. In a new move by the organisers of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6, mid-week eliminations will be taking place this week. The reality show hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna for the third consecutive time will culminate in the next month.

The show has completed 12 weeks and has entered into week 13 as of today. A lot of drama and competition was witnessed, followed by which Rajashekar was evicted on Sunday, leaving Faima safe for another week. The contestant who entered the house as a strong competitor improved his game swiftly but lost to his counterparts due to the lack of confidence among the viewers. Adi Reddy, Revanth, Faima, Inaya, Keerti, Rohit, Shrihan and Sri Satya will battle it out to the finale.

In a task assigned earlier last week, Inaya was chosen as the last captain of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 house. Revanth was seen getting emotional talking to his wife and meeting his mother, who encouraged him to take inspiration from the host Akkineni Nagarjuna and win the trophy.

As yet another intense week begins, we have to wait and watch how the contestants battle it out. If the mid-week elimination speculations are to be believed, the viewers are in for some major entertainment.

The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 airs on Star Maa and Disney+Hotstar every day.

