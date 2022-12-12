With just one more week left before the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6, the tension in the house seems to be rising. Every day has become a challenge for the contestants to prove their worth while also enjoying the whole process. In the previous week, a shocking and most unexpected elimination took place, which shook the audience. Inaya Sultana had to bid goodbye after a tremendous performance in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 house. The biggest Telugu reality show is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna for the third consecutive time.

Inaya Sultana, known for her shrewd and straightforward character, was expected to be eliminated in the very first week of the show. However, the upcoming actress who made her OTT debut recently improved her game and continued to become one of the most favourite contestants until now. Her bold answers and challenging features impressed the audience, who supported her and wished to see her as the finalist. Unfortunately, Inaya was eliminated last weekend, which has left fans calling it unfair and discriminatory. Many of them have taken to Twitter to express their anger.

With over a million followers on Instagram, this actress, who shot to fame after a small dance stunt with director Ram Gopal Varma, will now no longer be the strongest opposition for Revanth, who is yet another contestant who has an equal chance of lifting the title. But, the eliminated contestant, while addressing the rest of the finalists, said that she wishes Srihan lifts the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 title.

Listen Carefully..! “Srihan … Ahmed”..!! Is she conveying something to audiences? And monnati varaku BB6 ki lady winner anindi, ippudu malli Unpredictable Inaya is back. Anyway, Her elimination is not fair at all..#InayaSulthana #inayaunfairelimination #BiggBossTelugu6 pic.twitter.com/rVsCMG9VG9 — K (@TeluguT360) December 11, 2022

Revanth, Srihan, Sri Satya, Adi Reddy, Rohit and Keerthi will now fight for the title. The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 airs on Star Maa and Disney+Hotstar every day. As the show clinches towards its end, let us know in the comments below who is your favourite contestant.

