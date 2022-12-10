2022 can clearly be declared the year of entertainment, with several Indian movies making it big at the global box office. India, which is home to a number of language-based movie industries, showcased to the world that language is no barrier. With movies from the South making headlines in countries like Japan and USA, Indian cinema has taken over the world. These Indian movies also started a new trend of pan-India releases, which is the aim of all the big stars today. Have you watched these pan-India movies of 2022 yet?

Add these pan-India movies of 2022 to your watchlist today if you haven’t watched them already.

#1 RRR

Setting the record high, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is one of the biggest hits seen at the Indian box office. The director showcased his magic, which was clearly evident on the screen. Theatres were sold out for weeks which proved the movie’s pan-India success. The jaw-dropping cinematography, screenplay, casting and storyline make the movie a must-watch for generations.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Zee5

#2 KGF 2

A movie that shattered all the box office records and inspired thousands of directors is the Kannada movie KGF Chapter 2. It made a total of 1278 cr, according to IMDb and still continues to rule over OTT platforms. Though there is no official statement on whether a part 3 will be coming, we are sure all fans are eagerly expecting director Prashant Neel to make the right decision soon. From fans, actors, and directors to politicians, this movie has left the whole world in awe.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Brahmastra

With mixed reviews from fans across the globe, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukherjee, is the only Hindi movie that made a successful pan-India release. This action fantasy drama revolves around Shiva, an orphan and a DJ by profession, who is abnormally resistant to fire. When he starts having unexplainable visions that turn out to be true events, he sets on a mission along with Isha for the answers to all his questions. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#4 Karthikeya 2

Though this Telugu movie did not release as a pan-India movie, it was loved by audiences across the length and breadth of India. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, this movie marked a great comeback for the lead actor Nikhil Siddhartha. This mythological thriller adventure will take you on a roller coaster ride. Apart from finding a treasure that is linked to Lord Krishna, the movie leaves hope for more, a possible part 3.

OTT Platform: Zee5

#5 Kantara

The latest release that received pan-India fame is the Kannada movie Kantara. Directed and acted by Rishab Shetty, the movie has received a lot of love and appreciation from across the country. In a recent interview, Varun Dhawan appreciated the movie and said we should all take inspiration from Kantara. The movie, which is still running in theatres in Karnataka, is nearly grossing 165 cr at the box office.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#6 Radhe Sham

A big-budget movie with one of the biggest actors in Tollywood failed to impress the audience with its screenplay and storyline. Prabhas, who played the lead role, appeared in a disappointing look, totally unexpected by the fans. Directed by Radha Krishna, the movie received acclaim for its production values but failed to receive positive feedback on narration and writing.

OTT Platform: Netflix

