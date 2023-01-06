With a myriad of new movies and web series releasing today on our favourite OTTs, the weekend looks sorted. From the most-awaited HIT: The Second Case, to a couple of Malayalam films and thrilling web series, this list has it all to keep you entertained. Make sure to check them out.

Here are the six movies and web series releasing today on OTTs to make your weekend plan bright.

HIT: The Second Case

One of the most awaited movies, HIT: The Second Case is digitally releasing today. Starring Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Komalee Prasad, and others in key roles, this movie is a recent Telugu crime thriller that grabbed the attention of many. The plot revolves around an investigation of a woman’s brutal murder at a bar lounge. How the Homicide Intervention Team, led by the protagonist Krishna Dev, chases the criminal forms the crux. HIT: The Second Case was directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Uunchai

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, this Hindi movie is a must-watch for its cast. Starring legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, and young talent like Parineeti Chopra, Uunchai is a recent Hindi feel-good drama. The plot of the movie revolves around three friends who trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil their fourth friend’s last wish. The 60-year-olds discover the meaning of freedom as they complete this trip.

OTT platform: Zee5

Saudi Vellakka

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Saudi Vellakka is a Malayalam drama starring Lukuman Avaran, Devi Varma, Binu Pappu, Sujith Shankar, and others in key roles. The film, which is loosely based on a real-life incident, points fingers at the Indian Legal System. Saudi Vellakka follows a 14-year-old case in which the source of the conflict is a coconut. How this case changes the lives of everyone involved in it forms the rest of the plot.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Shefeekkinte Santhosham

Starring Unni Mukundan, Athmeeya Rajan, Divya Pillai, and others, Shefeekkinte Santhosham is a Malayalam drama directed by Anup. Shefeek returns home from Dubai to marry his childhood love interest. The plot unfolds around the unexpected twists and turns in his village.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Naai Sekar Returns

Naai Sekar Returns stars comedian Vadivelu in the titular roles and Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Rao Ramesh, Manobala, Shivani Narayanan, and others in supporting roles. Dog kidnapper Naai Sekar is back with his act of demanding ransoms from pet owners. But his silly efforts to earn money go wrong when he kidnaps the dog of a ruthless gangster. How he evades the gangster’s wrath forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld is an upcoming true-crime docufilm directed by Francis Longhurst and Raaghav Dar. This investigative film follows a crime boss who shook Mumbai in the 1990s. How a gang of ‘encounter cops’ put an end to his power-hungry gang and eliminate him forms the major chunk of the movie.

OTT platform: Netflix

3Cs- Choices, Chances, and Changes

Feeling the pressure of life and adult responsibilities, a group of friends head out to a night of partying and fun that ends with a blackout. They wake up and find one of their friends missing and set out on a wild goose chase, where they go through a series of hurdles while doing their best to get their friend back. The series is directed by Sampath Kumar Thota and stars Spandana Palli, Nitya Shetty, Gnaneswari Kandregula, and others.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Story of Things

Story of Things is directed by George K Antony and is produced by Chutzpah Films. This web series explores the complexities and intricacies of human relationships. It covers the director’s take on human stories and emotions that make the differences between reality and surrealism blurry and void of clarity. This series stars Revathi, Ritika Singh, Aditi Balan, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Taaza Khabar

This web series tells the story of a young sanitation worker who has big dreams for his life. Stuck in his mundane life and being tied down by his responsibilities to those around him, his dreams and aspirations seem to be far out of reach. He then accidentally gets a superpower that enables him to view events in the future. He proceeds to use this power to change his life for the better. Taaza Khabar was directed by Himak Gaur and stars Bhuvan Bam in the lead role.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Files of Young Kindaichi

Who doesn’t love a good detective series? This series will keep you entertained if mystery solving is your niche. Kindaichi Hajime is a high school student who has an exceptionally high IQ of 180. Watch as he puts his gift to use in solving mysteries along with his friends Nanase Miyuki and Kenmochi Isamu

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing today on OTTs you are watching first this weekend.