With more and more OTTs catering to a variety of niches across the globe, India has seen a boom in web series releases over the past two years. Web series have risen in popularity and demand at a rate that encourages more screenplay writers, directors and producers to keep coming up with new content. A genre that seems to be catching a lot of attention is that of crime thrillers, and India just can’t seem to get enough of it! Amazon Prime Video has done its fair share of Indian crime thriller series that quickly sky-rocketed to the top spot among the web series-watching crowd.

Here is a list of six of the top Indian crime thriller series on Amazon Prime Video that you simply cannot miss.

Mirzapur

Mirzapur is the highest-rated on our list of Indian crime thriller series on Amazon Prime Video. This captivating crime thriller tells the story of how a lawless city is torn apart by conflict caused by greed and ambition. Munna is the son of a mafia don in Mirzapur and comes across a family of an upright lawyer, which poses obstacles to his ambitions. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey and Divyenndu Sharma and directed by Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, this web series is sure to thrill you in the best way possible.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Vadhandhi

This Tamil web series revolves around the death of a young woman and the gossip and misrepresentation that happens after. A cop and a novelist become engrossed in the person she was and the events that led up to her death. This series stars SJ Suryah, Laila, Nasar, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Vivek Prasanna and Vaibhav Murugesan. The series was directed and written by Andrew Louis.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Breathe: Into the Shadows

A must-watch for Abishek Bachchan fans, Breathe: Into the Shadows is a story about the lengths a father will go to for the safety of his children. When the daughter of Dr Avinash Sabharwal (Abishek Bachchan) gets kidnapped, and the kidnapper makes an extraordinary demand from him, he’s willing to take lives to get his daughter back. The cast also includes Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen in prominent roles. The series was directed by Mayank Sharma.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Also read: New web series on Disney Plus Hotstar that impressed audiences with their storylines

Paatal Lok

A crime thriller that will keep you bingeing, Paatal Lok revolves around a cop who is assigned to a high-profile case. Watch as he struggles with his own cynicism and the case that drags him deeper and deeper into the depths of the underworld. The show stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Bodhisattva Sharma, Ishwak Singh and many others. The show was directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Suzhal: The Vortex

This web series is about the events that unravel following the kidnapping of a young girl in a small town in Nilgiris. The show was received with much positivity and is a must-watch if you enjoy Tamil productions. It stars R Parthiban, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy and others. With eight episodes in the series, it will be a good binge that doesn’t require too much dedication. The series was directed by Bramma G and Anucharan Murugaiyan.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Hush Hush

Four women have their lives changed when certain events unfold at a party. Their worlds are turned upside down, and the facades they’ve been so carefully maintaining get pulled apart. Who they are gets exposed bit by bit. This series stars Ayesha Jhulka, Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan and Kritika Kamra. Directed by Ashish Pandey, Kopal Naithani and Tanuja Chandra, this series should keep you coming back to the screen for more.

IMDb rating: 5.3/10

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.