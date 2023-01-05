Providing its users with many reasons to repay their monthly subscription, Disney Plus Hotstar is definitely one of the most loved OTT platforms. Boasting an extensive list of Marvel series, countless box office blockbusters and thrilling web series, one can binge-worthy content for all moods and occasions. In recent times, Disney Plus Hotstar paved the way for several web series that managed to impress the audiences with their unique plotlines and performances. Make a note to check them out the next time you are in search of quality content.

Here is a list of new web series of Disney Plus Hotstar that are worth binge-watching.

Aar Ya Paar

A warrior from an ancient tribe sets foot in the modern world for the first time seeking revenge for the injustice done to his kind. As the ruthless corporates eye to bring down every single tree and topple every last stone in his tribe’s homeland, the protagonist puts up a valiant fight against the world. Aar Ya Paar stars Aditya Raval, Sumeet Vyas, Ashish Vidyarthi, and others in key roles.

Fall

Fall is a multilingual mystery thriller series that follows an amnesic patient with trust issues who struggles to recollect the past. After an unsuccessful suicide attempt, the lead character finds it tough to trust even the closest of her friends and family. A secret buried deep inside her brain is to be discovered to unravel the mystery. The series stars Anjali, Sonia Agarwal, and Santhosh Prathap in the lead roles.

Moving in with Malaika

This docuseries is a deeper insight into the daily life of Malaika Arora, the fitness and beauty icon of Bollywood. Moving in with Malaika consists of titbits from her closest friends and family and follows her daily routine.

W.I.L.L.O.W

Willow is an American fantasy adventure thriller based on a 1988 film of the same. The series is based on the characters created by George Lucas and was adapted to television by Jonathan Kasdan. A group of six daring heroes set off on an adventurous quest to an unknown realm. They must face their inner demons while risking their lives to save the world. Willow stars Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, and others in key roles.

Taaza Khabar

This web series tells the story of a young sanitation worker who has big dreams for his life. He is stuck in his mundane life and being tied down by his responsibilities to those around him, so his dreams and aspirations seem far out of reach. He then accidentally gets a superpower that enables him to view events in the future. He proceeds to use this power to change his life for the better. Taaza Khabar was directed by Himak Gaur and stars Bhuvan Bam in the lead role.

Big Bet

Big Bet is a Korean crime action series directed by Kang Yoon-sung and starring Choi Min-sik, Son Seok-koo, and Lee Dong-hwi in the lead roles. A gambling legend in the Philippines is falsely accused of murder, forcing him to relive his old days. A determined cop is set on a mission to bring down the gambler. How the king of the casino evades the cops while the ultimate bet of his life is on the line forms the crux of Big Bet.

Connect

Connect is a Korean supernatural thriller series starring Jung Hae-in, Ko Kyung-Pyo, Kim Hye-jun, and others in key roles. A bunch of human traffickers kidnap the protagonist and steal one of his eyes. The lead character soon starts having visions from his stolen eye and sets on a chase for a serial killer.

Gannibal

If you’re a junky for chills down your spine and nonstop goosebumps, this series will definitely be your cup of tea. This modern-day horror series is based on a manga and tells the story of how Agawa Daigo becomes a residential police officer in Kyokamura village and discovers a dark secret about the place.

Will Trent

Special agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has suffered a tough childhood being tossed around in the foster care system of Atlanta. Now that he is in a place to help others, he wants to ensure that no one has to go through the difficulties he faced as a child. The series is based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling books.

Let us know which one of these new web series on Disney Plus Hotstar you are watching first this weekend.