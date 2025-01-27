As we are ending the first month of the new year, it is time that you release all your pent-up emotions by diving into some of the new and amazing releases that are making into the OTT platforms this week. To make it better here we are with a cheat sheet of new OTT releases that you can enjoy an entire week!

To tackle those Monday blues!

1. You’re Cordially Invited

When the two families discover that their dream weddings have been scheduled on the same day at the same place – Jim a widower and Jenni, a TV executive create comedic chaos.

Release date: January 30

Streaming on: Prime Video

For a Thrilling Tuesday

2. Pushpa 2: The Rule

A sequel to 2021’s Pushpa: The Rise, this film continues to follow Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), a labourer who has ascended to prominence in the red sandalwood smuggling industry.

Release date: January 31

Streaming on: Netflix

Wanderer lusts like Wednesday

3. The Secret of the Shiledars

The Secret of the Shiledars follows Dr Ravi Bhatt, whose chance meeting with a judge sparks a quest to uncover Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s hidden treasure.

Release date: January 30

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

For a Thoughtful Thursday

4. Lucca’s World

The drama features Barbara Mori a devoted mother who is determined to explore every possible avenue to improve her son Lucca, who is diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Release date: January 31

Streaming on: Netflix

5. Queer

Set in the 1950s, Queer follows William Lee, an American expatriate, whose monotonous life takes a turn upon meeting Eugene Allerton. As Lee becomes increasingly fond of Allerton, their relationship evolves amidst the vibrant yet challenging backdrop.

Release date: January 31

Streaming on: MUBI

For Fun-Filled Friday

6. Kinda Pregnant

Lainy who is jealous of her friend’s pregnancy starts wearing a fake baby bump – only to unexpectedly meet the man of her dreams!

Release date: February 4

Streaming on: Netflix

For a Suspenseful Saturday and Sunday

7. The Snow Girl Season 2

The Snow Girl returns with its second season as Journalist Miren Rojo receives an envelope containing a gagged young woman that reads “Do you want to play?”

Release date: January 31

Streaming on: Netflix

With so many exciting releases this week, there’s no excuse to miss out! Grab your snacks, settle in, and enjoy the perfect watch for every day of the week. Happy streaming!

Also read- Pushpa 2 to The Storyteller: The Only 4 New OTT Releases You Need This Week

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.