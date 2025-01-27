Get ready to swap your Monday blues with binge-worthy content as OTT platforms are rolling out their best new releases this week! From action-packed sequels to poetic dramas, this latest lineup is set to keep your screens—and hearts—busy. Here are the four freshest OTT releases you absolutely can’t miss.

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule

The fiery rivalry between Pushpa Raj and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat blazes to new heights in this much-anticipated sequel. Picking up where Pushpa: The Rise left off, this blockbuster follows Pushpa’s meteoric ascent in the red sandalwood smuggling world. With his adversaries plotting revenge, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Amid half-brother taunts, political maneuvers to elevate Siddappa Naidu to Chief Minister, and the constant threat from Shekhawat, Pushpa faces battles that could shatter or seal his legacy. After becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, the epic saga now lands on your OTT watchlist.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 31

2. The Storyteller

Inspired by Satyajit Ray’s timeless short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro, this poignant drama follows Tarini Bandyopadhyay, a retired printing press worker. Moving from Kolkata to Ahmedabad to live with his son, Tarini stumbles into a job as a storyteller for a wealthy insomniac businessman.

But as his tales win accolades under a mysterious pen name, Tarini finds himself entangled in a web of stolen words and unexpected emotions. With nuanced performances and an old-school charm, The Storyteller is a love letter to the magic of storytelling.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 28

3. Queer

Step into a world of longing, discovery, and heartbreak with Queer, an adaptation of William S Burroughs’s 1985 novel. The story follows William Lee, an American expat whose mundane life takes a dramatic turn after meeting the charismatic Eugene Allerton.

Set against the vibrant yet troubled post-war Mexico City, the film beautifully captures the complexities of unspoken desires and uncharted relationships. Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey breathe life into this moving period drama.

OTT Platform: MUBI

Release Date: January 31

4. The Snow Girl: Season 2

Journalist Miren Rojo is back, and the stakes are deadlier than ever. Season 2 kicks off with a Polaroid of a gagged girl and a chilling message: “Do you want to play?” What follows is a race against time as Miren dives into a sinister web of secrets surrounding an elite school linked to gruesome crimes.

With Jaime, a disgraced journalist, by her side, Miren’s journey is as much about solving the mystery as it is about confronting her own demons. Brace yourself for another season of jaw-dropping twists and edge-of-your-seat drama.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 31

Whether you’re in the mood for high-octane action, soul-stirring drama, or spine-chilling thrills, the new OTT releases this week promise a little something for everyone. So grab your snacks, get cozy, and let these captivating stories take over your screen. Happy watching!

