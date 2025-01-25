When it comes to delivering Korean dramas to audiences globally, certain OTT platforms, such as Netflix and Viki, along with Amazon Prime Video dominate the scene. However, Disney+ Hotstar, often regarded as the underdog OTT platform of K-dramas, is coming up with a killer line up of series with star-studded casts and thrilling stories to up their game this year.

Here are some of the most anticipated releases of 2025!

1. Knock-Off

Knock Off is a black comedy series, showcasing the transition of Kim Seong-jun’s life from an ordinary office worker who lost his livelihood during the 1997 Asian financial crisis to become the second-in-command of the Dongdaemun organisation, a big name in the counterfeit goods market. Adding to the intrigue is Song Hye-jeong, his ex-girlfriend and a special judicial police officer tasked with cracking down on counterfeit operations.

This series has Kim Soo-hyun, the star of Queen of Tears and My Love From The Stars, alongside Jo Bo-ah who is recognised for her hit series, Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

This 18-episode series will air in two parts. The first season will be released in the first half of 2025 and the second season in the latter half of the year.

2. The Murky Stream

The story of The Murky Stream follows the rise of a gangster to legendary status, exploring raw emotions and themes like betrayal, power, loyalty, and ambition.

Rowoon, known for his performances in Extraordinary You and The King’s Affection is the male lead of this series. Shin Yu-eun, popular for her roles in Revenge of Others and The Glory, is starring as the female lead, promising an exciting watch for fans.

This drama is set to be released in 2025.

3. Tempest

Every K-drama fan is familiar with Jun Ji-Hyun or Gianna Jun, the phenomenal actress of popular K-dramas like Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love from the Star and Kingdom. After a 3-year gap, Tempest marks the comeback of Gianna Jun.

Tempest is about Mun-ju, a diplomat and former ambassador of the United States, who discovers the possibility of a political manoeuvre in the case of an assassination in North and South Korea. Meanwhile, San Ho is a mysterious mercenary whose identity and nationality are secrets. The two team up to find out the nature and truth behind the assassination in this political thriller.

Dong-won is the male lead in this drama, popular for the series 1% of Everything and Magic.

4. Nine Puzzles

Ever imagined working with your worst enemy who is the complete opposite of you? That is exactly the premise of this crime thriller K-drama, Nine Puzzles.

Yoon Yi-Na, whose early life was filled with grief and anguish after losing her uncle to a murder and being suspected as the killer, grows up to become a criminal profiler.

After identifying the motive of a new serial killer on the rise, Yi-na has to work together with none other than Kim Han Saem—the detective who placed Yi-na as the prime suspect in the case of her uncle’s murder.

Starring a notorious serial killer who loves to trick the police, the drama follows the two investigators as they attempt to work whilst placing their differences aside.

Nine Puzzles will premiere in the latter half of 2025.

5. The Manipulated

Revenge and justice take centre stage in this series when Park Tae Jung is imprisoned wrongfully for a nefarious crime. However, Tae Jung finds out that a mysterious man named Yohan, known for fabricating evidence and ruining people’s lives got him arrested. Tae-jung is determined to have vengeance, and he declares that Yohan will pay for imprisoning him.

Ji Chang-Wook, known for his action roles and versatile performances in K2, The Healer, Suspicious Partner, and Empress Ki, is starring as the main lead in this crime revenge drama. This drama will mark Doh Kyung-soo’s first antagonist role in a television series. He is known for his career as D.O. in the K-pop boy band, Exo, and his acting work in 100 Days My Prince and My Annoying Brother.

This drama is set to be released in the second half of 2025.

With an exciting lineup of crime, thriller, and revenge K-dramas on the way, fans are about to witness a year of incredible performances, unique stories, and exceptional storytelling on Disney+ Hotstar!

