What’s better than unwinding at the end of a long week? Unwinding with a fresh lineup of gripping stories, thrilling mysteries, and inspiring journeys! If you’re looking for something new to stream at the end of the week, these latest OTT releases have been earning rave reviews. From thought-provoking dramas to spine-chilling mysteries, here’s what’s waiting for you on your favorite platforms.

1. Mrs

Richa, a trained dancer and choreographer, finds herself caught between societal expectations and her personal dreams after marrying Diwakar, a doctor. As she struggles to fit into the traditional mold of a wife, she fights to carve out space for her passion.

Inspired by The Great Indian Kitchen, this drama is a poignant take on personal freedom and gender roles.

Streaming on: Zee5

2. The Sabarmati Report

A journalist’s deep dive into the 2002 Godhra train burning case uncovers shocking truths, only for his findings to be buried.

Years later, another reporter stumbles upon the hidden report, leading to a high-stakes battle against powerful forces determined to keep the truth buried. A gripping investigative thriller awaits!

Streaming on: Zee5

3. Apple Cider Vinegar

In a world obsessed with quick fixes, two young women promote wellness remedies claiming to cure life-threatening illnesses. But as their influence grows, so does the realization that their miracle solutions may not be as harmless as they seem.

This unsettling drama peels back the layers of health misinformation in a digital age.

Streaming on: Netflix

4. The Åre Murders

A Stockholm detective under scrutiny takes a much-needed break at a ski resort, only to be pulled back into action when a young girl vanishes. What was supposed to be a time of rest turns into a heart-racing mission to uncover a dark secret lurking in the snow-covered mountains.

Streaming on: Netflix

5. The Secret of the Shiledars

Rajeev, a fearless leader, embarks on a mission to protect a hidden treasure linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

With a secret society vying for control, he must rise to the occasion to ensure history’s legacy doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. A mix of action, adventure, and history, this one’s for all the thriller buffs!

Streaming on: JioHotstar

6. Saale Aashiq

When love and betrayal intertwine, it sets off a chain of events that challenges notions of loyalty and trust. This raw and intense drama unpacks the emotional turmoil of relationships that walk the fine line between passion and pain.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

7. Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Twins Devin and Cece’s summer takes a sinister turn when they move to Gravesend, Brooklyn, to stay with their scientist father.

As they befriend the local kids, they stumble upon a long-dormant threat that threatens to consume the neighborhood. Can they stop it before it’s too late? This supernatural mystery brings the perfect mix of nostalgia and new-age horror!

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Grab your popcorn, pick your favorite, and settle in to end your week with these binge-worthy new OTT releases!

