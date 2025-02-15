Vijay Deverakonda has returned to Visakhapatnam to complete the final leg of filming for his highly anticipated movie, Kingdom. The actor reportedly arrived in the city on February 13, 2025, sparking excitement among fans.

The film is now in its final production phase, with key action sequences and emotional moments set to be shot in Vizag.

Upon his arrival, Deverakonda was greeted by a massive crowd of enthusiastic fans at the airport, and videos of the warm welcome are taking over social media.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom features Bhagyashree Borse as the female lead. The film’s teaser, which also dropped on February 13, has taken the internet by storm, presenting Deverakonda in a raw and intense new avatar. Known for his romantic roles, the actor surprises audiences with a fierce and commanding presence in this high-octane action film.

The teaser’s impact has been amplified by superstar narrations, with Suriya lending his voice for the Tamil version, Jr NTR for Telugu, and Ranbir Kapoor for Hindi. Within just 24 hours, the video skyrocketed to #1 on YouTube, racking up a staggering 29 million views. Fans are hyped for what promises to be an adrenaline-fueled ride.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Kingdom boasts an impressive budget of Rs 100 crores. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film is shaping up to be a visual and auditory spectacle.

As Vijay Deverakonda and the Kingdom team pushes through an intense final schedule in Visakhapatnam, anticipation continues to build. Kingdom is set to hit theatres worldwide on May 30, 2025.

According to a report by India Today, the schedule is set to be a crucial phase of Kingdom’s production. Several key moments, including high-intensity action sequences and emotionally charged scenes, will be filmed here. With 80% of the shoot already completed, the team is gearing up for an intense final stretch in the city over the next few weeks.

Read also: Ranveer Allahbadia’s disappearance after India’s Got Latent row; What’s going on?

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment articles.