Coming-of-age films mean more than just the teen dramas we watch to entertain ourselves; it’s a genre that brings back nostalgia and acts as a survival guide for life. These movies make you realise how fast you’ve grown up, while you still feel like that kid who’s always late for school.

Going through life’s complications, this phase is difficult to sink in, and one way to let it slowly settle is by feeling like you’re not the only one. So in this article, we cover some of the top coming-of-age movies that’ll take you on a nostalgic rollercoaster, reminding you that you are not alone.

1. Lady Bird (Netflix)

This semi-autobiographical gem by Greta Gerwig dives deep into identity, relationships, and self-worth with humour, heartbreak, and a whole lot of heart.

Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson is a high school senior navigating her final year in a Catholic school in Sacramento. With dreams of moving to the East Coast and escaping her mundane life, she constantly clashes with her strong-willed mother, Marion.

2. Boyhood (Amazon Prime Video)

Filmed over 12 years with the same cast, Boyhood follows Mason as he grows from a wide-eyed 6-year-old to a college-bound young man. The movie is not driven by plot but by life itself, messy dinners, sibling fights, parent struggles, and fleeting moments that define who we become. A masterpiece in slow-burn storytelling.

3. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (Netflix)

Charlie, a shy freshman, battles with past trauma and loneliness until he’s taken under the wings of two seniors, Sam and Patrick. Through parties, mixtapes, and heartbreaks, Charlie discovers friendship and finds his voice.

Based on the bestselling novel, this film feels like a personal letter to every introvert who’s ever felt invisible.

4. Moonlight (Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema)

Chiron, a young Black man, grows up in a rough Miami neighbourhood. Split into three chapters: childhood, adolescence, and adulthood, the film explores identity, sexuality, and the need for human connection. making it one of the perfect movies in the coming-of-age genre.

5. Eighth Grade (YouTube Movies, Google Play)

Kayla Day is in her final week of middle school and just wants to be seen. While she posts confident advice videos on YouTube, real-life interactions leave her anxious and awkward.

6. Udaan (Netflix, Zee5)

After being expelled from boarding school, 17-year-old Rohan returns home to Jamshedpur, where he faces the wrath of his authoritarian father. Torn between his passion for writing and his father’s demand to join the family business, Rohan must choose between submission and freedom.

A cult classic of Indian indie cinema, Udaan is about breaking generational cycles and daring to dream.

7. Chhichhore (Disney+ Hotstar)

Aniruddh, a middle-aged man, is forced to revisit his wild, awkward, but exciting college days when his teenage son attempts suicide after failing to clear an entrance exam. Through flashbacks, we meet his hilarious gang of hostel friends and relive their journey of failures, fun, and redemption.

The next time you want to revisit your childhood self, remember to watch these top coming-of-age movies.

