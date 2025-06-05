When the city heat kicks in and the skies start teasing with sudden showers, this is the best time to pay your long-overdue visit to waterfalls. And lucky for us, Vizag’s surrounded by them, with just a few treks and drives away, so if you’re itching for some thrill, chill, and a splash of green, here’s a handpicked list of waterfalls near Vizag that are absolutely worth the ride.

1. Tadimada (Ananthagiri) Waterfalls

Distance from Vizag: ~89 km from Vizag

Situated near Ananthagiri village close to Araku, this 100-foot marvel comes alive during the monsoon. The gentle trek through coffee plantations and verdant landscapes makes it a favourite among weekend travellers seeking solace in nature.

2. Duduma Waterfalls

Distance from Vizag: ~177 km from Vizag

Located at the border of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Duduma Waterfalls plunge from a height of 574 feet, making it one of the tallest in southern India. Formed by the Machkund River, its twin cascades are a sight to behold, especially during the monsoon.

3. Katiki Waterfalls

Distance from Vizag: ~90 km from Vizag

Located near the renowned Borra Caves, Katiki Waterfalls is a 50-foot cascade fed by the Gosthani River. Accessible via a thrilling jeep ride followed by a short trek, the falls are enveloped by dense forests, offering a refreshing retreat for adventurers and nature lovers alike.

4. Tarabu Waterfalls

Distance from Vizag: ~172 km from Vizag

Also located near the Andhra-Odisha border, Tarabu Waterfalls is a gem, requiring a short trek through lush terrains. Its secluded nature ensures a serene experience, away from the usual tourist trails.

5. Rampa Waterfalls

Distance from Vizag: ~205 km from Vizag

Situated near Rampachodavaram, Rampa Waterfalls is enveloped by dense forests, offering a tranquil escape. The journey to the falls, through winding paths and verdant landscapes, is as enchanting as the destination itself.



6. Kothapally Waterfalls

Distance from Vizag: ~120 km from Vizag

A short distance from Araku Valley, Kothapally Waterfalls offers a rustic charm, with its cascading waters and surrounding tribal villages providing a glimpse into the region’s rich culture and natural beauty.

7. Maredumilli Waterfalls

Distance from Vizag: ~235 km from Vizag

Maredumilli is home to several waterfalls, such as Polluru waterfalls and Jalatarangini waterfalls, each nestled in dense forests. Jalatarangini waterfalls, which literally mean “melody of water,” for their gentle cascades create soothing sounds. That creates a symphony that resonates with every nature enthusiast.

So these are the list of nature’s verses where each narrates tales of time, terrain, and tranquillity. Whether you’re seeking adventure, solace, or a deeper connection with nature, these waterfalls near Vizag will offer experiences that linger long after the journey ends.

Also read: Everything Interesting You Can Do In and Around Waltair for a Perfect Day in Vizag!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such recommendations.