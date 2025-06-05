As part of the International Yoga Day celebrations scheduled for June 21 in Visakhapatnam, nearly one lakh people from Vizianagaram district are expected to take part in a massive yoga event at Bhimili. The celebrations will span across the coastline of Visakhapatnam, starting from RK Beach and extending all the way to Bheemunipatnam (Bhimili).

Joint Collector of Vizianagaram, Sedhu Madhavan, announced that the district administration is mobilising a large group of participants, including government employees, students, and residents from Vizianagaram to take part in the mass yoga session at Bhimili Beach on June 21.

The administration is making extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Medical teams, water supply points, and crowd management measures are being put in place, reflecting the scale of this gathering. The event also aims to foster awareness about the physical and mental health benefits of yoga.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be the chief guest at the event, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is closely monitoring all arrangements to ensure the event’s success, coordinating with various departments to address logistics, security, and public engagement. PM Modi’s participation in this year’s Yoga Day celebrations in Vizag gives it national significance and draws the spotlight on Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam.

Also read: Woman performs 30 yoga asanas in water in Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for news updates.