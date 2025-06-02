In a unique display of balance and endurance, social worker and industrialist Yarlagadda Geetha Srikanth performed 30 yoga asanas while floating on water at the S3 Sports Arena in Visakhapatnam on 1 June 2025. The demonstration was part of a special water yoga event jointly organised by the Art of Living and the Visakhapatnam district administration, with the backing of the Departments of AYUSH and Sports in the lead up to International Yoga Day 2025.

Geetha Srikanth, who has been pioneering water yoga since 2015. She started Jala Yoga in 2015 after being inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s launch of International Yoga Day. While teaching her daughter to swim, she learned to practice at 30.

Geetha Srikanth also spoke to ANI about the challenges she had overcome through water yoga. “I underwent spinal surgery ten years ago, and doctors told me I would not be able to walk again. Later, during the second wave of COVID-19, 90 per cent of my lungs were damaged. But I recovered through determination and water yoga.” She further added, “Even though I weigh over 90 kilos, I don’t feel that weight while floating in water and doing asanas. Water yoga is not bound by age or body type.” In 2019, she was recognised for her efforts by the National Masters Swimming Association for her performance at the National Masters Swimming Championship in Nanded.

The event also featured Surya Namaskar by Art of Living volunteers and Medha Yoga and Intuition training demonstrations by children, showcasing the holistic approach of the programme.

As part of the International Yoga Day celebrations being held in Vizag, the district’s ‘Yogandhra’ campaign is gathering momentum. On 1 June, over 1,000 yoga enthusiasts participated in a mass session held at the historic Thotlakonda Buddhist heritage site. This initiative is part of a month-long celebration, with Visakhapatnam hosting the main International Yoga Day event on 21 June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Ministers, the Chief Minister, Governor, and other dignitaries, is expected to attend.

The Thotlakonda session began with prayers and yoga postures led by Buddhist monks including Rajadhamma from Myanmar, Bummare from Cambodia, and Dharmachari from the Visakhapatnam Buddhist Society. The Indian Navy, Brahmakumaris, yoga school representatives, and officials from the Tourism Department also took part, reflecting wide community involvement.

To ensure maximum participation, yoga training sessions are being conducted at the ward and village levels. According to the District Collector, public interest has been strong. In each secretariat jurisdiction, three training centres are being set up, with 100 participants being trained at each. Transport will be arranged for attendees and awareness drives are being run to promote the daily practice of yoga.

