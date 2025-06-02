The month of May 2025 saw excessive rainfall (137.2 mm) in Andhra Pradesh, with IMD Amaravati reporting a 148% departure from the normal rainfall level, which is 55.3 mm. In its Monthly Rainfall Statistics notification for May 2025, IMD classifies this to be a large excess. This behaviour has been observed in line with a broader trend of unusually high rainfall across both the Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra regions. Similarly, Visakhapatnam district also recorded excessive rainfall in the month of May 2025. The district recorded 131.8 mm of rainfall while its normal level was 64.6 mm. As a result, Vizag saw 104% above-normal rainfall, which is considered a large excess. Reportedly, the onset of rain has been the result of the formation of two troughs and a cyclonic circulation in Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

The summer rains have brought relief from rising temperatures. While May of 2024 witnessed heatwaves across the State and in Vizag, the month has been relatively cooler this year.

It was not just Visakhapatnam that recorded above-normal rainfall in May 2025. Districts across Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema received abundant rains. Krishna district recorded high rainfall of 248.4 mm as opposed to its usual 52.7 mm, resulting in an excess of 371%, while Guntur saw 242.4 mm rainfall compared to its usual 46.5 mm, a 421% departure. While Konaseema recorded a 353% excess with 241.6 mm of rainfall, Bapatla district saw a 358% excess with 226.1 mm of rainfall in May. Eluru registered a 266% excess rainfall, and Palnadu saw an 189% increase. In Rayalaseema, Anantapuramu recorded 124.4 mm rainfall and saw a departure of 152% from its normal 49.4 mm, and Annamayya District witnessed a 179% excess with 134.4 mm of rainfall in May.

