A significant portion of the city’s central region is set to experience a decrease in electric poles by December 2026, contingent on the timely completion of the underground power cabling project in Vizag.

Phase I of the underground power cabling in Vizag was implemented after Cyclone Hudhud, which severely impacted the city’s electric poles in October 2014. Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) is now taking the project into phase II by preparing an underground base spanning a distance of 876 km. Coming from the Centre’s Renovated Distribution Sector Scheme (RDDS), the investment for the project is Rs 973 crore.

The main objective of RDDS is to improve the efficiency and performance of the power sector in the country. Other goals include improving the reliability and quality of power supply, ensuring the financial stability of the power distribution sector, and reducing AT&C (Integrated Technical and Commercial Losses).

Information about Phase II:

The proposals for Phase II of the underground power cabling project in Vizag were cleared for action last year and the work began in this financial year. Phase I provided an underground network for 33k, 11kV and LT lines and phase II will cover the 33kV lines, costing Rs 340 crore and 11kV lines, costing Rs 633 crore, up to the end of the distribution transformers.

The work began in the summer of 2025 and continued smoothly without any interruptions. With the southwest monsoon bringing rains to the city, the progress might be hindered or halted. The authorities have decided on an alternative, which is to resume the works after the onset of winter and complete the project by December 2026.

Also read: AU VC orders return of aided faculty appointed under the previous govt.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.